Met Office has issued an early weather forecast for Y Not Festival

Festivalgoers heading to Y Not Festival are being told to expect rain, according to a new forecast.

The Met Office has issued a first look at the weather for Pikehill, Derbyshire this weekend. The campsite will open on Thursday (27 July) and the festival runs until Sunday (30 July).

Kasabian, Paul Weller and Royal Blood are the headline acts but the full lineup bill promises plenty more fantastic artists. Y Not Festival has announced the stage times for this weekend.

If you are preparing to pack your bags - make sure you know what items are banned from the festival - you will want to make sure you are aware of the forecast. Here's what the Met Office is predicting:

What will the weather be like?

Royal Blood on stage at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

The Met Office has issued an early, first look forecast for Peakhill, Derbyshire - the location for Y Not Festival. Festivalgoers can expect mixed conditions with potential for showers throughout the weekend.

Thursday, 27 July

The Met Office is forecasting drizzle changing to overcast by late morning. There will be highs of 19C and lows of 13C.

There is a 50% chance of rain between 1pm and 7pm.

Friday, 28 July

For the first full day of the festival, the Met Office is forecasting overcast conditions on Friday. There is a 10% chance of precipitation.

Highs of 19C and lows of 12C are forecast. It will be warmest between 4pm and 7pm.

Saturday, 29 July

The Met Office is forecasting cloudy changing to light showers by late morning on Saturday. There will be highs of 17C and lows of 11C.

Festivalgoers are warned that there is a 30/40% chance of rain between 10am and 10pm.

Sunday, 30 July

If you are heading to Y Not Festival be warned that the Met Office is currently forecasting light rain changing to cloudy by nighttime on Sunday. For the final day of the event there will be highs of 17C and lows of 12C.