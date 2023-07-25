Y Not Festival has confirmed rules around bringing your own alcohol to festival

Music fans will be preparing to travel to Derbyshire for Y Not Festival.

But before you finish packing your bags - it is worth checking what you can and cannot bring. Here's all you need to know:

What items are banned from Y Not Festival?

On its website, Y Not Festival confirms the list of prohibited items for the 2023 edition.

It includes:

Drugs – We operate a Prevent, Pursue, Protect policy. This means we aim to Prevent illegal drugs getting into the festival. We Pursue anyone suspected of supplying illegal drugs and we Protect festival goers.

Fires and Disposable BBQ's

Laser Pens

Glass

Pyrotechnics

Flares / Fireworks

Excess Alcohol

Nitros (Laughing Gas)

Knives or Weapons

Animals (except registered assistance dogs)

Sky lanterns/ Kites

Generators

Can you bring your own alcohol?

Alcohol brought to the festival must comply with event regulations, anyone aged 18 and over can bring in limited amounts and types of alcohol. You may be asked for proof of age. Strictly no glass is permitted.

Festivalgoers are warned that alcohol will only be permitted on first entry to the campsite. You will not be able to exit and re-enter with more alcohol.

Personal alcohol cannot be brought into the arena, it will be on sale at Festival Bars subject to ‘Challenge 25’ ID policy. Y Not Festival has confirmed the amount of booze you can bring: