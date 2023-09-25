Mercury Prize-nominated post-punk group Yard Act announce a series of UK tour dates as part of a wider European tour in 2024

Yard Act has unveiled an extensive lineup of UK shows for the spring of 2024 as part of a wider tour of Europe next year - and are set to perform their largest London headline show yet at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. The tour comes off the back of the band performing a number of dates across North America beforehand.

The Leeds-based band has been making waves on the music scene, garnering critical acclaim for their debut album, 'The Overload,' which earned Album of the Week honours from publications like The Guardian and The Telegraph. Their singles, including 'The Overload,' 'Payday,' 'Pour Another,' and '100% Endurance,' received strong support from UK radio stations such as BBC 6 Music, Radio 1, and Radio X.

Yard Act's journey includes standout moments like a five-night residency at their hometown's Brudenell Social Club, where they were joined by renowned comedians and a festival headline performance at Dot To Dot in Bristol & Nottingham. Their unique collaboration with Elton John on a special version of '100% Endurance' showcased their ability to connect with legendary figures.

The announcement comes following the release of their single and video for 'The Trench Coat Museum' earlier this summer, setting the stage for their eagerly anticipated full-length album, slated for next year.

Yard Act 2024 UK tour dates

March 13 2023 - The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA), Norwich

March 14 - Rock City, Nottingham

March 15 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

March 16 - O2 Apollo, Manchester

March 17 - Northumbria University, Newcastle

March 19 - Mandela Hall, Belfast

March 20 - Vicar Street, Dublin

March 22 - Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

March 23 - O2 Academy, Bristol

March 25 - The Dome, Brighton

March 27 - Eventim Apollo, London

Where can I get tickets to see Yard Act on tour in 2024?