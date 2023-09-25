Yard Act announce UK tour, including their biggest London show - where are they playing, how to get tickets?
Mercury Prize-nominated post-punk group Yard Act announce a series of UK tour dates as part of a wider European tour in 2024
Yard Act has unveiled an extensive lineup of UK shows for the spring of 2024 as part of a wider tour of Europe next year - and are set to perform their largest London headline show yet at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. The tour comes off the back of the band performing a number of dates across North America beforehand.
The Leeds-based band has been making waves on the music scene, garnering critical acclaim for their debut album, 'The Overload,' which earned Album of the Week honours from publications like The Guardian and The Telegraph. Their singles, including 'The Overload,' 'Payday,' 'Pour Another,' and '100% Endurance,' received strong support from UK radio stations such as BBC 6 Music, Radio 1, and Radio X.
Yard Act's journey includes standout moments like a five-night residency at their hometown's Brudenell Social Club, where they were joined by renowned comedians and a festival headline performance at Dot To Dot in Bristol & Nottingham. Their unique collaboration with Elton John on a special version of '100% Endurance' showcased their ability to connect with legendary figures.
The announcement comes following the release of their single and video for 'The Trench Coat Museum' earlier this summer, setting the stage for their eagerly anticipated full-length album, slated for next year.
Yard Act 2024 UK tour dates
- March 13 2023 - The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA), Norwich
- March 14 - Rock City, Nottingham
- March 15 - O2 Academy, Glasgow
- March 16 - O2 Apollo, Manchester
- March 17 - Northumbria University, Newcastle
- March 19 - Mandela Hall, Belfast
- March 20 - Vicar Street, Dublin
- March 22 - Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool
- March 23 - O2 Academy, Bristol
- March 25 - The Dome, Brighton
- March 27 - Eventim Apollo, London
Where can I get tickets to see Yard Act on tour in 2024?
Tickets are available for 48 hours via the Yard Act mailing list from 11am Wednesday 27 September), with general sales commencing at 10am on Friday 30 September through Ticketmaster.