Busted's Greatest Hits tour will come to Swansea's Swansea Arena next

Busted are on the road for their huge 20th anniversary tour this month.

The pop-rock trio are releasing the Greatest Hits 2.0 album on 15 September and they are playing venues across the nation in support of the record. It features reimagined versions of the band's most famous tracks including Year 3000 - and the setlist for the tour has been confirmed.

Fans will be flocking to some of the biggest arenas in the country throughout September and October to see the group. The next stop on the tour will take them to Wales.

But how long is a Busted concert - and when will the Swansea concert start? Here's all you need to know:

When and where is the next Busted concert?

The pop-rock band are on the road for their 20th anniversary & greatest hits tour throughout September and October. It kicked-off at the Plymouth Pavillions on Saturday, 2 September and was followed up by a show at Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff on Sunday, 3 September.

For the next stop they will be coming to the Swansea Arena/ Arena Abertawe in Swansea on Tuesday, 5 September. The band will be playing shows through the week including stops in Birmingham, Bournemouth and more.

The full address for the venue in Swansea is: Oystermouth Rd, Maritime Quarter, Bae Copr Bay, Swansea SA1 3BX.

How long is a Busted concert?

The band played the first two shows on the tour on 2 and 3 September in Plymouth and Cardiff. The exact length of Busted's set has not been confirmed by users on Setlist.fm as of 4 September.

However they have played 18 songs on both nights so far. You can likely expect a similarly long set throughout the tour in September and October.

What time does Swansea show start?