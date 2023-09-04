Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Woman and two children killed in crash with double-decker bus
Carlos Sainz chases down thieves who stole £500K watch after Monza GP
'We're doing a f*****g good job': Keegan bullish over schools crisis
Dallas and Sherlock Holmes star Gayle Hunnicutt dies aged 80
Go-ahead to pump sewage into River Thames - despite 24,000 petition
Man who killed 2 people in rampage sectioned under Mental Health Act

Busted support acts: who are openers The Tyne and Henry Moodie - will they play Swansea Arena?

Busted will be joined by special guests for their UK tour this autumn

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
6 minutes ago

Busted are on the road celebrating their greatest hits and will be joined by some special guests.

The pop-rock trio are back touring the UK to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Fans will be able to catch them at some of the UK and Ireland's biggest arenas in September and October.

But who are the openers for the tour? Here's all you need to know:

Most Popular

Who are the support acts for Busted's tour?

The Year 3000 rockers will be joined by The Tyne and Henry Moodie for the greatest hits tour this autumn. Fans heading to the Swansea Arena in Swansea on Tuesday (5 September) can expect to see The Tyne opening.

Who is The Tyne?

A rock band from the UK. They have 13,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and their most popular songs include (NOT A) LOVE SONG and SEWN SHUT.

The group released their most recent single Bad Mood on 1 September.

Related topics:Live MusicTickets