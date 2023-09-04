Busted will be joined by special guests for their UK tour this autumn

Busted are on the road celebrating their greatest hits and will be joined by some special guests.

The pop-rock trio are back touring the UK to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Fans will be able to catch them at some of the UK and Ireland's biggest arenas in September and October.

But who are the openers for the tour? Here's all you need to know:

Who are the support acts for Busted's tour?

The Year 3000 rockers will be joined by The Tyne and Henry Moodie for the greatest hits tour this autumn. Fans heading to the Swansea Arena in Swansea on Tuesday (5 September) can expect to see The Tyne opening.

Who is The Tyne?

A rock band from the UK. They have 13,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and their most popular songs include (NOT A) LOVE SONG and SEWN SHUT.