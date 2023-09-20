Busted Glasgow door times: what time will doors open at OVO Hydro?
Busted's huge Greatest Hits tour will come to Glasgow's OVO Hydro tonight.
The pop rock trio are on the road celebrating their 20th anniversary and will play some of the biggest venues in the UK. It has already included stops at The O2 in London - and will see them play two shows in Glasgow over the coming weeks.
Busted released their Greatest Hits 2.0 album on 15 September - it reimagines some of the band's most famous tracks including Year 3000. The band also included famous guests like Jonas Brothers, You Me At Six, James Arthur and more on the revamped songs.
Fans who are heading to Busted's show at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, 20 September - the first of two at the venue - might be wondering how long to expect them to be on stage and who the support acts will be. You may want to brush up on the potential setlist before the show as well.
What time do the doors open at Glasgow?
The OVO Hydro have confirmed the door times for both shows in Glasgow on 20 September and 3 October. The doors will open at 6.30pm each night.
Fans are advised that the concert will start at 7.30pm - fans can expect Hanson and another support act to perform first - and it is expected to end by 10.30pm.