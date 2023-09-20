Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Busted's huge Greatest Hits tour will come to Glasgow's OVO Hydro tonight.

The pop rock trio are on the road celebrating their 20th anniversary and will play some of the biggest venues in the UK. It has already included stops at The O2 in London - and will see them play two shows in Glasgow over the coming weeks.

Busted released their Greatest Hits 2.0 album on 15 September - it reimagines some of the band's most famous tracks including Year 3000. The band also included famous guests like Jonas Brothers, You Me At Six, James Arthur and more on the revamped songs.

What time do the doors open at Glasgow?

The OVO Hydro have confirmed the door times for both shows in Glasgow on 20 September and 3 October. The doors will open at 6.30pm each night.