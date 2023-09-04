Busted's setlist for the first shows of the Greatest Hits tour has been confirmed

Fans heading to Busted's huge 20th anniversary tour can expect to hear plenty of their most popular tracks.

The pop-rock band are celebrating their illustrious career in September with a new greatest hits album - and are hitting the road in support. The tour will see them play arenas across the UK and Ireland over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Busted will continue the tour on Tuesday (5 September) with a show at the Swansea Arena in Swansea. But what songs could they perform?

Here's all you need to know:

What is Busted's setlist for Greatest Hits tour?

The trio have played two shows on the UK and Ireland tour so far. It has included stops at the Plymouth Pavilions and the Cardiff International Arena.

It gives fans a hint of what to expect from the remaining gigs in the coming weeks. For those heading to the show in Swansea on 5 September, you can likely expect to hear the following songs:

Air Hostess

Meet You There(2.0 Version)

Loser Kid(2.0 Version)

You Said No

Everything I Knew

MMMBop(Hanson cover) (2.0 Version)

Sleeping With the Light On

Good One(New song)

What I Go to School For

Who's David

Falling for You

Thunderbirds Are Go

She Wants to Be Me

3am

Crashed the Wedding(2.0 Version)

Encore

Teenage Kicks(The Undertones cover)

Coming Home

Year 3000(2.0 Version)

The above setlist was performed at both the show in Plymouth and in Cardiff. It includes 2.0 versions from the upcoming new greatest hits album - as well as a cover of The Undertones.