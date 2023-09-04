Busted setlist: what songs are on Greatest Hits tour setlist? Potential setlist for Swansea Arena show
Busted's setlist for the first shows of the Greatest Hits tour has been confirmed
Fans heading to Busted's huge 20th anniversary tour can expect to hear plenty of their most popular tracks.
The pop-rock band are celebrating their illustrious career in September with a new greatest hits album - and are hitting the road in support. The tour will see them play arenas across the UK and Ireland over the coming weeks.
Busted will continue the tour on Tuesday (5 September) with a show at the Swansea Arena in Swansea. But what songs could they perform?
Here's all you need to know:
What is Busted's setlist for Greatest Hits tour?
The trio have played two shows on the UK and Ireland tour so far. It has included stops at the Plymouth Pavilions and the Cardiff International Arena.
It gives fans a hint of what to expect from the remaining gigs in the coming weeks. For those heading to the show in Swansea on 5 September, you can likely expect to hear the following songs:
- Air Hostess
- Meet You There(2.0 Version)
- Loser Kid(2.0 Version)
- You Said No
- Everything I Knew
- MMMBop(Hanson cover) (2.0 Version)
- Sleeping With the Light On
- Good One(New song)
- What I Go to School For
- Who's David
- Falling for You
- Thunderbirds Are Go
- She Wants to Be Me
- 3am
- Crashed the Wedding(2.0 Version)
Encore
- Teenage Kicks(The Undertones cover)
- Coming Home
- Year 3000(2.0 Version)
The above setlist was performed at both the show in Plymouth and in Cardiff. It includes 2.0 versions from the upcoming new greatest hits album - as well as a cover of The Undertones.
We will update this article with the setlist from Swansea following the show on 5 September.