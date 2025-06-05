Zara Larsson has announced a series of UK tour dates this autumn following the release of her fourth studio album, Midnight Sun.

The Swedish pop star, known for hits like Lush Life and Never Forget You, will embark on a European headline tour, which includes two UK stops, London and Manchester.

She will launch the European tour on October 28 in Munich, making stops in major cities including Vienna, Berlin, Paris, and Amsterdam. UK fans can catch her in London on November 5 at the OVO Arena Wembley and in Manchester on November 9 at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, with a date in Dublin in between.

The European leg wraps up in her native Sweden with a final show at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena on November 28. Larsson will then head to New Zealand and Australia, beginning in Auckland on February 4, 2026, and concluding the tour in Perth on February 18, 2026.

The tour announcement follows the release of her latest single Pretty Ugly and comes ahead of the upcoming title track Midnight Sun, which drops June 13. Speaking about the album’s concept, Zara said: “In thinking about this album, I thought, ‘What do I want to say? What do I want this to be?’ I really am proud of my Swedish pop heritage, so I wanted to write about a Swedish summer where the sun never goes down.”

“I wanted the whole album to feel like it's a summer night and it never ends. And it doesn't matter if it's December: the summer night will be there for you. It's waiting for you, it will come back for you, and you will come back for it.”

Zara describes the album as her “most personal” and “unfiltered” to date, adding: “It just feels like me—knowing myself, this album is just really, really me. And also… no one can do me the way I can.”

Zara Larsson’s UK tour dates - get tickets

November 5 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

November 9 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 13 at 10am, with an artist pre-sale starting June 11 at 10am. UK fans who pre-order the album from the official store will get early access to the pre-sale on June 10. Mastercard holders in the UK will also have access to preferred tickets on priceless.com/music.