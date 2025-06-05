R&B star Chris Brown has posted on Instagram for the first time since being granted bail over an alleged nightclub assault in London last month.

The 36-year-old singer, best known for hits like Go Crazy and Under the Influence, was charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with an incident at Tape nightclub in London in February 2023, where music producer Abraham Diaw was allegedly attacked with a bottle.

Brown, who was arrested in Manchester on May 15 and initially denied bail, was released under strict conditions, including a £5 million security payment to ensure his return for trial.

Judge Tony Baumgartner stated in court: “The American musician, 36, can continue with his scheduled international tour this year, including in the UK in June and July, as part of his bail conditions.”

The news clears the way for Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour, which includes multiple major shows across the UK throughout June and July. Brown did not appear in person for the hearing and followed proceedings via legal representatives. He continues to deny the charge and has not publicly commented on the allegations.

On Thursday (June 5), the singer posted a video teaser of his new single on Instagram with the caption: “HOLY BLINDFOLD JUNE 13th💫” - suggesting that his tour promotion will resume as planned.

Tickets are still available for many dates via Ticketmaster, though availability is limited for certain venues such as London and Birmingham.

Chris Brown’s UK Tour Dates

June 15 & 16 – Co-op Live, Manchester

June 19 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

June 21 & 22 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

June 24 – Co-op Live, Manchester

June 26 – Villa Park, Birmingham

July 1 – Hampden Park National Stadium, Glasgow

July 3 – Co-op Live, Manchester

June 28 – Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland