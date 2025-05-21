R&B star Chris Brown has been released on bail and is set to continue with his international tour, including upcoming UK dates, after being charged over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub in 2023.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old American singer, known for hits like Go Crazy, was granted bail at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday. As part of the bail terms, Judge Tony Baumgartner confirmed Brown will be allowed to travel internationally, meaning his UK concerts in June and July are expected to go ahead as scheduled.

“The American musician, 36, can continue with his scheduled international tour this year, including in the UK in June and July, as part of his bail conditions,” Judge Baumgartner said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown must pay a £5 million security fee to the court, a financial guarantee to ensure his return for trial. The amount may be forfeited if he breaches bail terms.

The singer did not appear in court for the bail application. He faces a charge of grievous bodily harm over an alleged assault on music producer Abraham Diaw at Tape nightclub in London in February 2023.

Chris Brown was arrested last week in Manchester, shortly after arriving in the UK. | Getty

Brown was arrested last week in Manchester, shortly after arriving in the UK. Metropolitan Police detectives reportedly detained him at the Lowry Hotel in the early hours of May 15. He was initially denied bail and a court hearing was scheduled for June 13, two days before his Manchester concert at Co-op Live.

Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour includes several major UK dates:

June 15 & 16: Co-op Live, Manchester

June 19: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

June 21 & 22: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

July 1: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

As of Wednesday, tickets remain available on the platform, though availability is now limited.