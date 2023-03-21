Nowruz is celebrated by more than 300 million people around the world

Today, Tuesday 21 March, marks Nowruz, an ancient holiday that ushers in the beginning of spring . While the weather across the UK might say differently, winter is theoretically behind us, with the days getting longer and households preparing to change their clocks .

This is everything you need to know about Nowruz.

What is Nowruz?

Nowruz marks the first day of spring and, as the United Nations explains, “is celebrated on the day of the astronomical vernal equinox, which usually occurs on 21 March”. It is celebrated as the beginning of a new year by more than 300 million people around the world.

Celebrating the first day of spring and the renewal of nature, Nowruz promotes peace and solidarity between generations, within families and between neighbours.

The word Nowruz is a combination of two Persian words - “now” meaning “new” and “ruz” meaning “day”.

Visitors walk by flower art exhibits during the Baghdad International Festival of Flowers and Gardens organised to mark Nowruz celebrations symbolising the beginning of spring, at the al-Zawraa Zoo in Baghdad on March 16, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2009, Nowruz was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as a cultural tradition observed by numerous peoples, and in 2010 the International Day of Nowruz was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly.

Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General, said: “Nauryz, Navruz, Nawrouz, Nevruz, Nooruz, Novruz, Nowrouz, Nowruz – this celebration of the arrival of spring is as rich in names as it is in traditions. No matter what name you call it by, this shared festivity has brought communities together across countries and regions for more than 3,000 years.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also shared a message for Nowruz 2023: “Nowruz marks new beginnings. A "new day". A new year. The arrival of spring and rebirth of nature. For more than 300 million people around the world, it is a time for family and friends to come together, reflect on the past and look forward to a brighter future. Nowruz is also a celebration of humanity’s rich cultural heritage and diversity.”

Women dance during a Syrian Kurdish celebration marking their Nowruz New Year, on March 21, 2022. (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Guterres added that Nowruz offers the chance for everyone to be “guided by its values of peace, dialogue and solidarity”, which he listed as:

To reaffirm our commitment to human rights and dignity

To promote mutual respect and reconciliation

To protect the planet and live in harmony with nature

Guterres continued: “As we celebrate Nowruz, let us choose hope and compassion, embrace the opportunities that lie ahead, and work together to building a more peaceful, more sustainable and more inclusive world for all.

“May this Nowruz bring you joy, good health and prosperity.”

Where and how is Nowruz celebrated?

While Nowruz is also known as the Iranian or Persian New Year, it is celebrated by a diverse number of communities around the world. According to Unesco, Nowruz has been celebrated for over 3000 years in “the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East and other regions”.

Iraqi Kurds holding lit torches walk up a mountain during a procession to celebrate their Nowruz New Year festival in Akre, the country’s northern autonomous Kurdish region, on March 20, 2023 (Photo by SAFIN HAMED/AFP via Getty Images)

Locations where Nowruz is a public holiday includes places like Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

There are lots of ways that Nowruz is celebrated - some mark the arrival of Nowruz by cleaning their homes and buying new clothes to wear for the New Year, others enjoy special meals with their loved ones, gifts are exchanged and other such ceremonies and rituals.

What is the Google Doodle?

The Google Doodle celebrating Nowruz (Photo: Google)