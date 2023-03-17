St Patrick’s Day is an annual celebration held on 17 March, which is the annivery of the death of Ireland’s patron saint

Today, Friday 17 March, marks St Patrick’s Day, and Google is celebrating the Irish holiday in style with a suitably green Doodle.

What has Google said about the Doodle?

Regarding the Doodle, Google said: “Keep an eye out for some shamrocks because it’s St. Patrick’s Day! Today’s Doodle celebrates the greenest day of the year and honours Irish culture. On this day in 1903, Ireland declared St. Patrick’s Day a national holiday.

“Every year, millions of people around the world attend parades and pubs to spend the day and celebrate with loved ones. Families and friends in Ireland gather at ceilidhs and local parades all around the country to celebrate their national day. In the United States, Irish Americans rally to march along with floats in the famous New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The White House even dyes the North Lawn fountain entirely green!

The Google Doodle celebrating St Patrick’s Day (Photo: Google)

“Today’s Doodle artwork was hand-crafted with cut acrylic glass to resemble a traditional stained glass window. The design incorporates Irish elements including a harp and shamrocks!

“Wherever you may be, make sure to search for shamrocks, look for leprechauns, and wear lots of green. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!”

What happens if you click the Google Doodle?

