Today, Friday 17 March, marks St Patrick’s Day, and Google is celebrating the Irish holiday in style with a suitably green Doodle.
Whether you’re looking to learn more about the history of St Patrick’s Day, the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin and in London, or for the best quotes, songs and messages that honour the day, NationalWorld has you covered.
What has Google said about the Doodle?
Regarding the Doodle, Google said: “Keep an eye out for some shamrocks because it’s St. Patrick’s Day! Today’s Doodle celebrates the greenest day of the year and honours Irish culture. On this day in 1903, Ireland declared St. Patrick’s Day a national holiday.
“Every year, millions of people around the world attend parades and pubs to spend the day and celebrate with loved ones. Families and friends in Ireland gather at ceilidhs and local parades all around the country to celebrate their national day. In the United States, Irish Americans rally to march along with floats in the famous New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The White House even dyes the North Lawn fountain entirely green!
“Today’s Doodle artwork was hand-crafted with cut acrylic glass to resemble a traditional stained glass window. The design incorporates Irish elements including a harp and shamrocks!
“Wherever you may be, make sure to search for shamrocks, look for leprechauns, and wear lots of green. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!”
What happens if you click the Google Doodle?
If you visit the Google homepage and you click on the St Patrick’s Day Google Doodle, you’ll be redirected to a results page with information about St Patrick’s Day - but you’ll also be treated to an animation of some green confetti being sprinkled across the page.