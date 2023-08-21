NSYNC are set to release new music for the first time since 2002 - but where are the members now?

Popular boy band NSYNC have announced that they will be reuniting and plan to release new music for the first time in over two decades. The group, which introduced a young Justin Timberlake to fans, rose to fame off the back of their 1997 self-titled debut.

The band consisting of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick, went on a hiatus in 2001 as Timberlake left to focus on his solo career. But it’s now emerged the group will reunite to contribute a single for the film Trolls Band Together, due for release in November later this year.

The last time the full group released a single was in 2001 with the track ‘Girlfriend’, taken from their third album, Celebrity. The NSYNC made a brief appearance together in 2018 to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Justin Timberlake, who lended his voice for the original Trolls movie soundtrack, returns to the film franchise alongside co-star Anna Kendrick. He is also set to voice the character Branch again with fellow bandmates also receiving voice acting credits.

Fans of Justin’s solo material may also be in for a treat as Nelly Furtado hinted earlier this year that the pair have teamed up with super-producer Timbaland for an upcoming release.

Furtado - who starred on Timbaland’s 2005 release ‘Give it to Me’ ft Justin Timberlake - said: “It started with Tim and JT. Tim texted me like, ‘Yo, I’ve got a track for you, it’s a dance vibe, for a trio,’ and I was like, ‘You mean with JT?’ And he was like, ‘Yes’.”

She added: “Him and JT have been working on music for like a year already, separately from me, so they just had an idea and they wanted me to woman the ship a little in my direction so they could feed off that. We just cooked it up.”

Where are the NSYNC members now?

Justin Timberlake

Timberlake split from the group in 2001 to record his debut solo album, Justified - which came out toward the end of 2002. Justified won two Grammy Awards in 2003 and saw the artist team up with The Neptunes (Pharrel Williams & Chad Hugo) and Timbaland.

He went on to release five studio albums and become one of the world’s best-selling artists with 10 grammys under his belt. In 2004, Timberlake turned his attention away from music and onto a career in acting and has since starred in blockbusters such as Shrek the Third, The Social Network, and Friends with Benefits.

In 2012, he married actress Jessica Biel - with whom he shares two sons.

JC Chasez

After NSYNC brief’s musical hiatus became permanent, JC Chasez went on to record his only solo album, Schizophrenic in 2004. The album features the hit single “Blowin’ Me Up (With Her Love).”

He has contributing writing credits for band’s such as McFly, Backstreet Boys and Aj McLean.

Away from music, Chasez appeared as a judge on the American reality competition show America’s Next Dance Crew. Appearing on former bandmate Lance Bass ‘ Frosted Tips podcast, JC revealed he is currently working on a musical.

Lance Bass

Much like Timberlake, Bass turned to acting following the disbandment of NSYNC. the Mississippi-born singer has appeared in films such as Tropic Thunder and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.

Bass has made numerous TV appearances including Dancing With The Stars and My Kitchen Rules. In 2006, he came out as gay on the cover of People Magazine and married actor Michael Turchin - the pair have twins, a boy and a girl.

Chris Kirkpatrick

Chris Kirkpatrick started his own band, Nigel’s 11, but the group followed a similar fate to NSYNC after the release of their only album, Clandestine Operation, in 2010.

Kirkpatrick also lent his voice to the Nickelodeon series The Fairly OddParents as Chip Skylark and became a TV personality, starring in shows such as Celebrity Big Brother, The Masked Singer, and Gone Country.

Kirkpatrick got married to Karlyn M. SkladanyFlorida in 2013 and has one son.

Joey Fatone has focused on television and film post NSYNC. In 2002, he was cast as Cousin Angelo in Big Fat Greek Wedding and again for its sequel in 2016. Alongside fellow bandmates, Fatone has appeared on reality TV shows such as Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.