Hair care brand Olaplex is being sued by customers that are claiming that the company’s products caused “serious injury” to their hair.

The lawsuit was filed on 9 February, and includes claims from 30 women who used Olaplex products and suffered from things like hair loss, breakage, bald spots and scalp irritation. The plaintiffs in the case are collectively seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

What does the lawsuit say?

According to one section of the lawsuit, shared by Bloomberg , the allegations claim: “Far from repairing and protecting hair from damage, the products have instead left plaintiffs’ hair dry, brittle, frizzy and dull.”

The lawsuit states that Olaplex products contain an ingredient called “lilial” and “panthenol” which can lead to conditions which can cause hair loss and scalp injuries, including “inflamed, blistered, flaking or scaling skin”. One plaintiff said that her hair had become split and broken, leaving it looking as if it had been cut using a “weedwhacker”.

The complaint adds: “Defendants have been dismissive of their customers’ hair loss, instead describing hair shedding as normal and unavoidable and attributing the hair loss to a long list of other potential causes.”

“The products alone are to blame,” the lawsuit says.

In an interview with Good Morning America, plaintiff Jessica Auriana explained that Olaplex had been recommended to her by a friend after she had been struggling with dry and brittle hair - however, after using the brand’s shampoo, conditioner and clarifying shampoo for two months, she claimed to experience hair loss.

She said: “I think by that point I had probably lost 20% of my hair. I’m outside daily… I started to feel the wind and air on my scalp and places that I’d never felt it.”

Olaplex has said that it is prepared to ‘vigorously defend’ the company in the face of the lawsuit (Photo: Olaplex)

Co-counsel on the lawsuit, Rachel Bently, told the morning show that the $75,000 is “for the injuries [their] clients sustained”.

She added: “We are seeking punitive damages to deter Olaplex from engaging in any further wrongful conduct.”

Amy Davis, another attorney on the case, told USA Today that when the women stopped using Olaplex, their hair issues immediately improved. Davis added that the plaintiffs deserve to be compensated due to the “psychological impact of hair loss, especially on women”.

She said: “It’s so much more than hair. It’s a symbol of our youth, a symbol of our health, it’s a symbol of our sexuality and our personality and beauty… These women have been emotionally damaged.”

She also criticised studies carried out by Olaplex, stating that the company is able to declare its products as safe after running tests using very little of the actual product on hair.

“It’s kind of like if you put a drop of the product in the ocean. Of course no one is going to have a response,” she said.

Has Olaplex responded?

Olaplex has denied the claims made in the lawsuit and has said that its “products are safe and effective, as millions of our customers can happily attest”.

A statement from Olaplex CEO JuE Wong said: “We have publicly released test results from independent third-party laboratories, going above and beyond industry standards. We have full confidence and believe in the safety and efficacy of our products.

“Medical and scientific experts have publicly stated that there are a wide variety of reasons for hair breakage or hair loss, including lifestyle, various medical conditions, medications, the aftereffects of COVID, skin conditions, and more. Anyone experiencing consistent hair breakage should consult their stylist and dermatologist to best understand their unique hair and skin needs.