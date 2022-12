New dates have been added on Ticketmaster for Peter Kay Live: Better Late Than Never tour in 2023 and 2025 after the second round of tour dates sold out

Peter Kay announce new tour dates at AO Arena in Manchester

Peter Kay is returning to the stage after taking a prolonged break from performing back in 2017 when he cancelled a 100-show tour due to unforseen family circumstances. The reason for Kay’s sudden cancellation was never revealed, but last month he announced a major comeback tour and it’s clear that the comedian is just as popular as ever.

Kay, 49. who is known for his comedy shows Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere, both with Paddy McGuinness, launched a raft of standup shows as part of his 2023 UK-wide comeback tour. Tickets for his first standup tour in over a decade sold out fast, and on Thursday (8 December) more dates were added, but they too sold out in minutes.

Advertisement

It should come as no surprise, as Kay’s last tour, in 2010, holds the Guinness world record for the biggest-selling comedy tour of all time - he performed to a total audience of 1.2 million. 11 more dates for his Peter Kay Live: Better Late Than Never tour, running into 2025, were added today (Sunday 11 December) so that as many fans as possible could have the opportunity to see the comic perform.

Peter Kay announce new tour dates at AO Arena in Manchester

Advertisement

What are the dates for Peter Kay’s UK tour?

New tour dates added on 11 December:

Advertisement

2023

Sunday 29 January - OVO Hyrdo, Glasgow

Monday 30 January - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Friday 6 October - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday 17 November - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Saturday 2 December - AO Arena, Manchester

Friday 15 December - First Direct Arena, Leeds

2025

Thursday 20 March - O2 Arena, London

Saturday 12 July - 3 Arena, Dublin

Saturday 9 August - SSE Arena, Belfast

Monday 6 October - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Saturday 22 November - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Advertisement

Previously announced tour dates:

2022

Advertisement

Friday 2 December - Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 3 December - Manchester AO Arena

Friday 16 December - The O2 Arena, London

Saturday 17 December - Birmingham Utilita Arena

2023

Friday 6 January - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Saturday 7 January - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday 20 January - Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 21 January - The O2 Arena, London

Friday 17 February - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Saturday 18 February - The O2 Arena, London

Thursday 23 February - Belfast SSE Arena

Friday 24 February - Belfast SSE Arena

Saturday 25 February - Belfast SSE Arena

Thursday 9 March - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Friday 10 March - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Wednesday 22 March - The O2 Arena, London

Thursday 23 March - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Thursday 6 April - Dublin 3Arena

Friday 7 April - Dublin 3Arena

Friday 21 April - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Saturday 22 April - The O2 Arena, London

Friday 5 May - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday 6 May - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Friday 9 May - Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 20 May - The O2 Arena, London

Friday 2 June - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Saturday 3 June - The O2 Arena, London

Friday 16 June - Cardiff International Arena

Saturday 17 June - Cardiff International Arena

Friday 14 July - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 15 July - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday 28 July - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Saturday 29 July - The O2 Arena, London

Friday 11 August - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Saturday 12 August - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Tuesday 29 August - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Wednesday 30 August - The O2 Arena, London

Friday 8 September - Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 9 September - The O2 Arena, London

Friday 22 September - Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 23 September - Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 7 October - The O2 Arena, London

Thursday 19 October - Manchester AO Arena

Friday 20 October - Manchester AO Arena

Sunday 5 November - Manchester AO Arena

Monday 6 November - Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 18 November - The O2 Arena, London

Friday 1 December - Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 16 December - London, The O2

A reader is glad to see comedian Peter Kay back on tour.

Advertisement

2024

5 January 5 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

6 January 6 - The O2, London

26 January 26 -Manchester AO Arena

27 January 27 -Manchester AO Arena

9 February 9 -Manchester AO Arena

10 February 10 -Manchester AO Arena

23 February 23 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

24 February 24 -The O2, London

8 March 8 -Manchester AO Arena

9 March 9 -Manchester AO Arena

22 March 22 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

23 March 23 -The O2, London

5 April 5 -Manchester AO Arena

6 April 6 -Manchester AO Arena

19 April 19 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

20 April 20 -The O2, London

3 May 3 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

4 May 4 -The O2, London

17 May 17 -Manchester AO Arena

18 May 18 -Manchester AO Arena

1 June 1 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

2 June 2 - The O2, London

12 July 12 -Sheffield, Utilita Arena

13 July 13 - The O2 Arena, London

14 June 14 -Manchester AO Arena

15 June 15 -Manchester AO Arena

26 July 26 -Manchester AO Arena

27 July 27 -Manchester AO Arena

9 August 9 -Utilita Arena, Birmingham

10 August 10 - The O2 Arena, London

23 August 23 -Manchester AO Arena

24 August 24 -Manchester AO Arena

6 September 6 -Sheffield, Utilita Arena

7 September 7 - The O2 Arena, London

20 September 20 - Manchester AO Arena

21 September 21 - Manchester AO Arena

7 October 7 -Utilita Arena, Birmingham

8 October 8 - The O2 Arena, London

18 October 18 -Manchester AO Arena

19 October 19 -Manchester AO Arena

1 November 1 -Manchester AO Arena

2 November 2 -Manchester AO Arena

15 November 15 -Utilita Arena, Birmingham

16 November 16 - The O2 Arena, London

29 November 29 - Manchester AO Arena

30 November 30 - Manchester AO Arena

5 December 5 - The O2 Arena, London

6 December 6 -Utilita Arena, Birmingham

20 December 20 - Manchester AO Arena

21 December 21 - Manchester AO Arena

Advertisement

Read More

2025

10 January 10 - Manchester AO Arena

11 January 11 - Manchester AO Arena

24 January 24 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 January 25 - The O2 Arena, London

8 February 8 - Manchester AO Arena

21 February 21 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

22 February 22 - The O2 Arena, London

5 April 5 - Manchester AO Arena

17 May 17 - Manchester AO Arena

7 June 7 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

21 June 21 - Manchester AO Arena

25 July 25 - Manchester AO Arena

Where can you get tickets to see Peter Kay?

Advertisement