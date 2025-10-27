Rachel Zegler and Ben Platt are set to star together in a special concert series on the West End celebrating 25 years of the music The Last Five Years.

The special run of shows will be held at the London Palladium, marking a return to the same stage for Zelger who recently wrapped up her critically-acclaimed role in Evita. Her performance drew large crowds outside the West End theatre, with the 26-year-old actress taking to the Palladium’s famous balcony for part of the show.

The Last Five Years will play from March 24 until March 29 next year. The concern staging production will be directed and conducted live by writer Jason Robert Brown and produced by Lambert Jackson.

Platt, 32, is best known for his roles in major stage productions including the musical Dear Evan Hansen, for which he won a Tony Award for Best Actor. He has also transitioned to screen, appearing in Pitch Perfect and the Ryan Murphy-produced Netflix series The Politician.

Rachel Zegler and Ben Platt will be appearin on the West End together in a concert run of The Last Five Years. | Getty Images

During an appearance on This Morning on Monday morning (October 27), Zegler said: “It’s the best theatre. It’s so beautiful and and I love Ben Platt, who’s going to be my male lead on that.”

Speaking about Evita, she added: “I always wanted to be in that white dress, in that blonde wig, sing those songs, and I can’t believe I got the chance to do it in such a way, and here in London of all places.”

Jamie Lambert, of Lambert Jackson, added: “This beautiful show which has impacted so many people around the world deserves this stellar cast for its 25th anniversary. Getting to work with Jason Robert Brown again, one of the greatest composers of our time, is a total privilege and his faith in Lambert Jackson is something we are forever grateful for.

“Working with LW tickets and deepening our relationship with the LW team by taking a week at The London Palladium, where we’ve produced over 30 shows, is a great step forward for all involved and we’re excited to see where it leads.”

How to get tickets for The Last Five Years 25th anniversary concert series

Tickets for the concert shows will go on general sale from 10am on Friday, October 31.

There will be a special pre-sale for fans hoping to snap up tickets early. You can sign up to the pre-sale via LW Tickets, with the pre-sale going live from 10am on Thursday, October 30.