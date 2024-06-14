Legendary radio broadcaster Johnnie Walker has been housebound after being diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Terminally ill Walker is being cared for at home by his wife, Tiggy. In a recent episode of the BBC Sounds show Walker and Walker: Johnnie and Tiggy, Tiggy recalled the moment that consultants told the radio legend that he should “prepare to go to any moment”, adding: “Equally, you might be around for six months.” She also spoke about the moment Walker’s health took a turn for the worst, when he travelled to Wogan House in London to broadcast on New Years’ Eve, She said: "I expected him to be tired the next day, but something far worse happened. The effort had been too great on his already sick body. It was as if his health fell off a cliff." Walker, who previously battled cancer after being diagnosed in 2006, said of his wife during the special show: “You definitely saved my life when I went through cancer. I’m positive I wouldn’t have made it without you. Your love was just so sustaining, it gave me so much to look forward to. And your caring for me now makes my life so much better.”