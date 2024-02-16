Jordan North to leave BBC Radio 1 as Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing replaces DJ on 'Going Home' with Vick Hope
Jordan North will be leaving BBC Radio 1 next month, with Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing taking over his drivetime presenting slot. The 34-year-old has worked at the station for 10 years and become one of the most recognisable and beloved voices at the station.
The DJ grew to bigger prominence after appearing on the 2020 series of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here', when he came runner-up in behind Giovanna Fletcher. He is yet to commented on leaving the station.
Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, said: “Jordan has been an amazing presenter and a valued colleague at Radio 1, and I’m so proud of his journey with us. He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as witnessed by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley.”
Reality star and podcaster Jamie Laing will join North's 'Going Home' drivetime show co-host Vick Hope from Monday, March 4. The popular show airs from 3.30pm until 6pm every weekday.
Laing, who already hosts the popular BBC Radio 1 podcast '6 Degrees from Jamie and Spencer' and has sat in for Mollie King on her Radio 1 show during her maternity leave, said: “I’ve loved every minute that I’ve been on air with Radio 1 in recent years, so to be joining Vick on Drivetime is just incredible. To be working with Vick is an absolute dream so I’m beyond excited to get started and keep listeners company on their journeys home."
Jones added: “I’m so excited to officially welcome Jamie to the Radio 1 family. From his hugely popular BBC podcast to his appearances on the network, our young audiences have loved him. His infectious energy and love for music and culture will bring an exciting new element to Drivetime, I can’t wait for people to hear all of the exciting new ideas Vick and Jamie have lined up.”
