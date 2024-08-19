102-year-old Australian radio presenter Mona Swinton dies - tributes paid to ex-3WAY FM star
Mona Swinton was a popular presenter on the community radio station 3WAY-FM, which operates in the Australian state of Victoria. Ms Swinton’s radio career began in 1979, when she was 59 years old, and lasted until her retirement at the age of 98 in 2020.
In a statement, the community radio station said: “Mona leaves a long and rich legacy in the station's history, along with many deep and meaningful friendships with all of our crew. Rest well Dear Mona and thank you for being a valued contributor and friend both on air and off air to all staff and our listeners.
“She certainly did live a full life – and we at 3WAY FM are in her debt as one of our founding members, long-standing presenter and so much more.”
Ms Swinton was a staple of 3WAY-FM’s daytime programming, presenting shows such as Starlight and Afternoon Delight. Before her retirement, she became one of Australia’s oldest radio presenters.
The veteran radio presenter, who was born in Canada in 1922 and moved to Australia with her husband Alexander, passed away on August 10 from natural causes.
