Lufthansa: Singer Bebe Rexha sobs after airport agent 'bans her from flight' in 'hate crime' after speaking Albanian at Munich Airport
The pop singer shared her side of the story on her Instagram Stories on Saturday (17 August). Bebe, 34, said, "The supervisor on Lufthansa is threatening me. I've been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian.
"I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and how he is banning me from the flight." Her second post consisted of her sitting in the airport and crying.
In the third slide, she continued: "I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian. He continued to mentally abuse me me to make feel more powerful than he was. Not one of the women at @Lufthansa stepped in or said something.”
In a fourth post, Bebe reshared a message from a fan pleading to get her out of the airport safely and urged Munich to investigate the person who reportedly "threatened" her. In response to her posts, the airline says it will now try to “understand the situation” and added it does not “tolerate discriminatory behaviour of any kind”.
A spokesperson for Lufthansa said: “We reached out to Bebe Rexha and are in direct contact with her to understand the situation. As an international airline, we connect people and countries around the globe. Our guests and employees come from all over the world.
“Diversity and equal opportunity are core values for our company and our corporate culture. We do not tolerate any discriminatory behaviour of any kind.”
The Meant To Be singer confirmed she had been contacted by the airline in a later post. She added: “I have never been so emotionally drained, Lufthansa has direct messaged me, but I urge them to do a full investigation on finding out who this man who was abusing his power is.”
