Remembrance Day events are commemorated by all Commonwealth nations

But when is Remembrance Day 2022 and when will the two-minute silence take place? Here is everything that you need to know.

Britain’s Prince William, salutes military personnel (Getty Images)

When is Remembrance Day in 2022?

Remembrance Day will take place on Friday 11 November 2022. The event commemorates the anniversary of the signing of armistice in 1918 - marking the end of the First World War. The tradition dates back to 1919 and was first started by King George V.

What time does the silence take place?

Advertisement

On Remembrance Day there is a two minute silence which is always held at 11am. Hostilities formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11 day of the 11th month in accordance with the armistice.

Which nations honour Remembrance Day?

Remembrance Day is a tradition which is followed by all nations of the commonwealth. The US also honours those who lost their lives in the war at the same time on Veterans Day.

During the event members of the public wear red and white poppies to mark the occasion.

Why do people wear poppies on Remembrance Day?

Throughout the build up to Remembrance day and Remembrance Sunday, many members of the public can be seen wearing red and white poppies.

Advertisement

Poppies are sold to help raise money for servicemen and women whose lives have been affected by war.

The red poppy is seen as a symbol for remembrance and hope for a peaceful future and is worn to honour the work of the armed forces community. Poppies are associated with war as they are the flowers which grew on the battlegrounds after the culmination of the First World War.

The origins of the poppy date back to a well known war poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ which was written by Canadian Officer John McCrae. The poem which was first written in 1915 reads: “In Flanders fields the poppies blow, between the crosses, row on row”.

When is Remembrance Sunday?

Remembrance Sunday honours the contribution of the British and Commonwealth military and civilian men and women during both the first two World Wars and later conflicts.

The event takes place on the second Sunday in November each year. In 2022, it will be held on Sunday 13 November. The event is marked by ceremonies across different parts of the country in different war memorials and features both active and retired members of the armed forces.

Advertisement

Will the TSSA strikes affect Remembrance Day events?

The dates of a series of national rail and tube strikes have been altered after the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) union agreed to change them to avoid clashing with any of the Remembrance Day events.

Thousands of staff members were originally proposed to take place on Thursday 3 November, this coincides with the date that Royal British Legion volunteers across London begin collecting for the annual appeal.