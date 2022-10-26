Sunak has U-turned on his predecessor’s controversial policy, promising to stick to the Conservative’s 2019 manifesto promises

Liz Truss caused controversy during her time as Prime Minister after introducing the possibility of fracking, however her relatively new policy may already have been scrapped.

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sought to draw a line under his predecessor’s “mistakes”. This includes flipping the party line on fracking, which has changed multiple times since fracking was mentioned as an issue in the 2019 Tory manifesto. But what did Sunak say about the issue - and is he reversing Truss’ policy? Here’s everything you need to know.

Rishi Sunak has reversed Liz Truss’ controversial fracking policy. (Credit: Getty Images)

Is Rishi Sunak re-introducing a ban on fracking?

In his second day as PM, Sunak took steps to reverse some of the moves Truss made to open the door to fracking. Her controversial decision to allow fracking came after the Conservatives campaigned on a policy of banning fracking in their 2019 manifesto.

Sunak faced his first PMQs and was pressed on the issue of fracking, with a vote shooting down a Labour motion to ban fracking taking place the day before Truss resigned. During PMQs, Sunak said that he “stands by” his party’s election manifesto.

Advertisement

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said in the Commons: “Yesterday, he [Sunak] promised to fix her [Truss] mistakes as well as to uphold the party’s 2019 manifesto. So, if he is a man of his word, will he start by reversing the green light she gave to fracking since it’s categorically not been shown to be safe, and instead maintain the moratorium that was pledged in that very manifesto that he promised to uphold?”

Sunak responded: “I have already said I stand by the manifesto on that. But what I would say is that I’m proud that this government has passed the landmark Environment Act, putting more protections for the natural environment than we have ever had with a clear plan to deliver.

“And I can give the honourable lady my commitment that we will deliver on all those ambitions. We will deliver on what we said at COP because we care deeply about passing our children an environment in a better state than we found it ourselves.”

Following the session, a spokesman for the Prime Minister confirmed that Sunak was referring to re-introducing the moratorium on fracking.

What did Liz Truss previously say about fracking?

Truss had been vocal about her intention to not ban fracking and put the decision in the hands of local communities since her leadership campaign in the summer. She had also said that fracking would only go ahead where it had been proven to be safe, despite many environmentalists and experts recommending that the practice could not be safeguarded as 100% safe.

Advertisement

Her reasoning was echoed by former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg. However, she faced stern backlash from opposition parties, environmentalists, and even her own MPs, many of which planned to vote against her in a Commons vote before a ‘confidence vote’ confusion occurred.

In addition to her MPs potentially revolting against the party whip, Truss also faced criticism from the green wing of the party membership. Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network said: “[Fracking] is unpopular, and few communities would approve fracking projects locally, meaning little or no gas would be extracted, despite the high political cost.

“Instead, the government should focus on building more cheap and popular renewables, including onshore wind and solar where there is local support.

“These technologies will bring down bills, improve energy sovereignty and reduce emissions.”

What has been the reaction to the re-introduction of the fracking ban?

Advertisement

Sunak’s commitment to re-introduce the measure has pleased many of those who criticised Truss’ original plans. Friends of the Earth energy campaigner Danny Gross said: “This is a fantastic victory for common sense, the environment and local communities across the country who have stood up to the threat of fracking.

“The government must now focus on real solutions to the energy crisis including a street-by-street home insulation programme and developing the UK’s huge potential of onshore wind and solar energy production.”

However, shadow environment secretary Ed Milliband has said that the whole episode shows that the Conservatives cannot be trusted on the topic. During PMQs, he said: “Last week Rishi Sunak voted against Labour’s fracking ban, but this week his spokespeople tell us he is in favour of the temporary moratorium on fracking in the Conservative manifesto.