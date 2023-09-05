Spirited Away will come to London for a limited-time run

Spirited Away is set to wow audiences when it comes to London in 2024.

The theatrical re-imagining of the Oscar-winning Studio Ghibli film will run at the London Coliseum in the spring and summer next year. John Caird, Olivier and Tony award-winning director of Les Misérables, has helmed the production.

Having made its debut on the stage in Japan in 2022, Spirited Away will make its European debut in the UK in April next year. It follows the Royal Shakespeare Company's adaption of another of Hayao Miyazaki's works My Neighbor Toroto.

But how can you get tickets? Here's all you need to know:

When is the pre-sale?

People who registered for the priority booking at London Coliseum are able to access a 48 hour pre-sale. It started at 10am on Tuesday, 5 September and saw huge queues on the website initially.

It will continue until Thursday, 7 September.

How can you access the pre-sale?

For those hoping to access the Spirited Away pre-sale, there was an option to sign up online in prior weeks. If you did not sign up in advanced, you can no longer gain access to the pre-sale.

Those who did sign up will have been sent a priority booking link by London Coliseum - find the link in your email and click for entry into the pre-sale this week.

When is general sale?

The general sale for Spirited Away in London will begin at 10am on Thursday, 7 September - following the conclusion of the pre-sale. London Coliseum's website has all the latest information about tickets.

What are the dates for Spirited Away in London?