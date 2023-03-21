A two-part special of crime series 24 Hours in Police Custody will explore what happened to the killers of Saul Murray

Saul Murray was a 33 year old father of six from Luton who was lured into a honeytrap in February 2022 and killed by a group of men and women who had planned to rob him.

Murray had been targeted by four people after he had shared images of his apparent wealth on social media, including pictures of Rolex watches, which were later revealed to be fakes. Believing that Murray owned valuable designer items, two women established a relationship with him online with a view to robbing him and splitting the proceeds of their crime with two male accomplices.

But the poorly executed robbery did not go to plan and Murray was killed when the criminals turned violent in their desperation to get what they wanted. The shocking crime, which quickly turned deadly, is the focus of Channel 4 two-part special 24 Hours in Police Custody: The Honeytrap Murder. This is how four people conspired to kill an innocent man over a couple of knock-off watches, and what happened to them:

24 Hours in Police Custody

Who killed Saul Murray?

Two women, Surpreet Dhillon, 36, and Temidayo Awe, 21, contacted Murray over social media and later swapped phone numbers. They planned a honeytrap (the promise of some form of romantic relationship used to entrap a victim to gain from them financially) and arranged to meet him at his home where they intended to drug and rob him.

The two women visited Murray at his home on 26 February 2022 - they began drinking and engaged in sexual activity. Dhillon spiked Murray’s drink with a date rape drug but it was not enough to knock him out.

The women then contacted two male accomplices, Ikem Affia, 31, and Cleon Brown, 29, who entered the property - one of them was seen carrying a knife. Murray’s body was found at his flat the following day - he had died from heavy bleeding sustained from a stab wound.

Surpreet Dhillon was found guilty of manslaughter

What happened to Saul Murray’s killers?

All four of those involved in Murray’s killing were captured on CCTV entering his property. The two men were tracked down using GPS information from the car that they had fled the scene in. Affia was located due to a distinctive designer coat that he wore.

All four were sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday 3 March. Affia was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 25 years to be served. Brown, Affia’s accomplice, was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 11 years. Dhillon was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years - Awe was sentenced to seven years for manslaughter.

All four defendants were also convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, but as their sentences are to be served concurrently these additional charges will not extend the time they serve in prison.

During sentencing, judge Michael Simon said: Judge Simon said: "Nothing this court says or does can possibly repair the cavernous void in the hearts and lives of those to whom Saul Murray meant so much."

