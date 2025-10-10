Game Of Thrones fans rejoice - the newest spin-off show from the George R.R. Martin universe is hitting screens soon.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is coming to television screens soon, and HBO has just revealed the release date for the new series. While Game of Thrones has long wrapped up and fans wait patiently for the next installment of House of The Dragon, the new series is set to give viewers their next fix of Westeros drama.

A KNight Of The Seven Kingdoms is based on a series of novellas from George R.R. Martin titled ‘Tales Of Dunk and Egg’. The story is set just over 70 years after the events of House Of The Dragon and around 100 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

The series follows Ser Duncan the Tall (‘Dunk’), a courageous knight of lowborn background, and his squire - Prince Aegon Targaryen (‘Egg’). IN the world at this point in time, the Targaryens have lost the dragons that were once a cornerstone of the dynasty but still rule the seven kingdoms. Dunk and Egg wander through Westeros and encounter adventures together.

HBO has released the first-look at the new show - take a look at the trailer below!

When is A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms out?

HBO has confirmed that A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms will premiere on January 18, 2026. The show will air on HBO Max in the US, while UK viewers will be able to catch the show on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. There will be six episodes in the series.

Who is in A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms?

The main cast of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms feature:

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk)

Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen (Egg)

Finn Bennet as Prince Aerion Targaryen, Egg’s older brother

Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor Targaryen, Egg’s uncle

Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, a Dornish puppeteer

Daniel ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon

Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen, Egg’s father