BBC drama Ten Pound Poms has reportedly been axed after just two series on air.

The drama series followed a group of British citizens who immigrated to Australia after World War Two after taking up an offer of better prospects for a cost of just £10. It stars former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan, as well as Game of Throne and Adolescence star Faye Marsay and Luther actor Warren Brown.

The show, which was filmed on location in Sydney, was a success for the BBC when it launched in May 2023. Around 6.37 million viewers tuned into the first series of the show, but this more than halves to 3.15m viewers for the second series, which aired in April 2025.

The Sun has now reported that the BBC have taken the decision to axe the drama following the dramatic drop in viewers.

A BBC spokesperson told the newspaper: “It’s been a joy to bring the story of the Ten Pound Poms to life for BBC viewers and we are really grateful to Danny Brocklehurst, Eleven and all the cast and crew who have worked on the series.”

The second series ended on a cliffhanger, as Kate Thorne, played by Keegan, decided to continue the fight to claim back her son Michael from his adoptive parents. Meanwhile, there was an unresolved storyline involving Annie Roberts (Marsay) and Terry Roberts (Brown) after they were given adoptive custody of their unwed daughter Pattie’s child, at odds with Annie’s fight for independence.

Keegan, who recently return to work after taking maternity leave to give birth to her and husband Mark Wright’s first child Palma in March 2025, previously said that she would be looking forward to continuing the story of Kate Thorne. She told RadioTimes.com: “I feel like if the audience takes with this season and there’s hunger there for another season, fingers crossed the BBC will want another one. I’d definitely be up for it.”

While Ten Pound Poms being axed will be a blow to the star, there is plenty on the horizon for Keegan. She is set to front a new ITV crime drama called The Blame. Filming for the new series was due to start this summer, with a release date yet to be announced by ITV.