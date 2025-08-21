UKTV producers have confirmed that a second game show fortmas on the channel has been axed after just one series.

Silence Is Golden, hosted by Dermot O’Leary, premiered on UKTV channel U earlier this year and challenges members of the public to not make a sound as a group of famous comedians tried their best to make them crack.

The live studio audience were mic’d up and could win a share of £250,000 if they remained completely silence during the show. The prize pot would be donated to charity if the comedian were able to drain the money to zero.

Comedians taking part in the show included Katherine Ryan and Seann Walsh. However, the show is set to be shelved by the broadcaster. It comes as producers also confirmed reports that the Jimmy Carr-led show Battle In The Box had been axed after only one series hit screens.

Producers confirmed the news at the Edinburgh TV festival, saying: “[They are] both fantastic shows and maybe in another universe we might be keeping both of those shows at the moment landing, but shows at that budget and scale - that's not where our heads are at.

“We are really looking to try and do something different so we can bring it back in volume. They are great producers and we have absolutely work loved working with both of them.”

Battle In The Box pitted two sets of celebrities against each other in a series of head-to-head physical and mental challenges. Depending on their result, the size of the box increased or reduced, making the challenges harder or easier. Stars such as Joe Swash, Jamie Laing and Ellie Taylor were among those taking part, with viewers praising the series.

Reports of Battle In The Box being “rested” surfaced in March, with a source telling The Sun at the time: "Battle in the Box is being rested and no more series are planned for now. The show was one of the schedule staples for UKTV last year as they relaunched their channels with a bold new look. While there's no conversations happening about a second series, the show could return sometime in the future."