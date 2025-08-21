A rebooted series of a popular 2000s reality show has been axed from schedules after a top boss labelled the show’s return “a disaster”.

Faking It, which originally aired on Channel 4 from 2000 to 2006, returned to screens earlier this year with a brand new series hitting Channel 5.

The show follows participants as they attempt to learn a full job in a completely new industry within four weeks. A panel of judges would then enter the workplace and attempt to guess who was the novice.

Faking It actually received decent reviews upon its return, with The Guardian giving the rebooted series four stars out of five. The review read: “This hugely fun version of the 00s life-swapping show works even better than the original.”

However, this didn’t spell success for Faking It, with Ben Frow, 5's Chief Content Officer, admitting that the returning reality show underperformed with audiences.

He told Edinburgh TV Festival: “I think it was a disaster [the show] didn't work because it was brilliantly made."

Likewise, it was confirmed that the reboot of Challenge Anneka, starring legendary TV presenter Anneka Rice, would not be returning after the four-part series was unceremoniously pulled from schedules in 2024, with one episode still remaining unaired.

Challenge Anneka, which was originally shown on BBC from 1989 until 1995, followed Anneka as she was tasked with helping a local community with huge task, with a deadline of only a handful of days. Channel 5 placed the comeback series in the primetime slot on Saturday nights, but it struggled to pull viewers away from the likes of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Frow revealed that a dated format also contributed to the show’s lack of success, saying: “We realised two weeks before we put it out, it's a make-up show, and they did home renovation shows since then. The world changed so much, what Annika was doing – which was innovative 30 years ago – was [different to] now, and we won't go there again."