The BBC has firmly pinned down the future of struggling sci-fi franchise Doctor Who, amid growing speculation that the series could be axed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showrunner Russell T Davies previously admitted he “didn’t know” what the future held for the series, after Ncuti Gatwa’s sudden departure and declining viewership.

However, the BBC’s new chief content officer, Kate Phillips, pledged her commitment to keeping the British family favourite on-air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going forward, with or without Disney, Doctor Who will still be on the BBC. The TARDIS is going nowhere.”

The BBC’s co-production deal with Disney, announced in 2022, turned out to be quite divisive among fans. Although the collaboration allowed international viewers earlier access, long-time UK fans were frustrated by the midnight iPlayer premieres, which replaced the traditional Saturday evening broadcast.

Critics argued that the communal Saturday teatime slot helped cement Doctor Who’s status as a classic, and early releases risked diluting the viewing experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwa’s exit, in which his Doctor regenerated into former companion Rose Tyler - played by Billy Piper - in the latest finale, came as a total shock to fans. The 32-year-old actor left after two series, citing the physical and mental toll of the role.

Speaking after the finale, Gatwa said: “You know when you get cast, at some point, you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

“This journey has been one that I will never forget and a role that will be part of me forever.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have.

I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”