Sky has axed another one of its popular panel game shows in a “pivot” away from the traditional format.

Rob Beckett’s Smart TV will not return for a third series, according to new reports. The show premiered in February 2024 , with comic Rob Beckett testing the television knowledge of its starry guests and team captains Alison Hammond and Josh Widdecombe.

Guests included Danny Dyer, Richard AYoade, Kerry Godliman and Nicola Coughlan among many others throughout the show’s two series on screen. However, despite the show being a hit with viewers, Sky has reportedly called time on the show.

A source told The Sun that the move comes as the broadcaster shifts focus to creating more “talent-led shows”. They said: “It’s part of a pivot towards shows which don’t just feature talent but are fronted by them on a personal level — for example Danny and Danni Dyer's upcoming show where they operate a caravan park, as well as the new Gemma Collins documentary following her getting married and having IVF.”

A spokesperson for Sky confirmed the reports, saying in a statement: “After two brilliant series testing the telly knowledge of the nation, it is time for us to roll the credits on Rob Beckett’s Smart TV. Our huge thanks to the TV quizzing trio, Rob Beckett, Alison Hammond, and Josh Widdicombe who brought all the laughs to screen. We look forward to working together again.”

It comes after Sky also axed its long-running sports game show A League Of Their Own. The show, which is now fronted by Romesh Ranganathan, premiered in 2010 and has ran for 19 seasons, with the landmark 20th coming later this year.

Originally hosted by James Corden before his move Stateside, A League Of Their Own featured team captains such as Freddie Flintoff, Jamie Redknapp, and Jill Scott, with panel regulars including comedians Jack Whitehall, John Bishop, Mo Gilligan, as well as footballer-turned-beloved pundit Micah Richards.

Phil Edgar-Jones, executive director of original unscripted at Sky, said at the time: “Series 20 is the perfect opportunity to celebrate everything A League of Their Own has achieved and to give it the send-off it truly deserves.

“We’re incredibly proud of the show — it’s been a cornerstone of Sky’s entertainment line-up for 15 years and has delivered endless laughter, heart, and unforgettable moments. Huge thanks to the brilliant team at CPL Productions and to our fantastic on-screen line-up — Romesh, Jamie, Jill and Micah — who continue to bring such energy and chemistry to the show.”