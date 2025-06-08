An actor was arrested on set - while he was still in costume.

Extra Nigel Adams was led away in handcuffs by police after officers turned up to the set of hit TV series Rivals, which was being filmed in Gloucestershire.

It came just after Adams had filmed a polo scene with ex-EastEnder Danny Dyer, The Sun reports. The show also stars Emily Atack, formerly of The Inbetweeners, and an ex-Doctor Who David Tennant.

He appeared in court on Friday accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend in Weston-super-Mare on May 31, and will appear at Bristol Crown Court on July 7.

Adams has also appeared in Casualty, House of the Dragon, The Forsyte Saga and Doctor Who, according to The Sun.

A friend was quoted as saying: “He’ll be gutted because it could end his TV career, something he really loves doing. He’s a bricklayer by trade but he’s been doing more and more TV work, he’s been in loads of stuff. Whenever he’s in the background of a show he gets all his family and friends to watch it.”

Production company Happy Prince, which makes Rivals for Disney+, said: “On the June 4, the police visited the set regarding an ­unrelated matter involving a supporting artist. Production co-operated with the police. We do not have any further information as it is not connected to Rivals or to our production.”

Avon and Somerset Police said Adams, from Locking, Somerset, was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after being arrested at Berkeley Castle on Wednesday.