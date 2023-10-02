After 25 years as a WWE performer, Adam Copeland shocks the wrestling world by becoming All Elite at last night’s WrestleDream event.

Adam Copeland, the artist formerly known as Edge in the WWE, is All Elite! That is one of the biggest talking points coming out of AEW’s WrestleDream event that took place overnight, in front of a sold-out crowd at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

In the event’s main event, Copeland’s former tag team partner Christian Cage retained the AEW TNT Title in a controversial bout against Darby Allin. Christian's victory came after Nick Wayne, with the referee incapacitated, struck Allin with the TNT Title belt. Christian capitalized on this opportunity to secure the win.

After the match, a chaotic scene unfolded as Sting attempted to rescue Darby Allin. However, Luchasaurus joined Christian and Wayne, leading to a brutal assault on Allin and Sting. The event concluded with the mysterious message "Our Feature Presentation" and the arrival of none other than Copeland, complete with this ‘Metallingus’ theme by Alter Bridge, marking an unforgettable AEW debut.

In a gesture of respect, Adam Copeland shook hands with both Sting and Darby Allin in the centre of the ring. As Christian Cage proudly posed with the TNT Title in the aisle, a poignant moment unfolded. Adam and Christian exchanged a contemplative gaze from afar, leaving the wrestling world buzzing with excitement.

The battle between two of wrestling’s greatest technical performers also occurred at WrestleDream, as Bryan Danielson showcased his prowess by defeating Zack Sabre Jr. with a running Busaiku Knee, securing the pinfall. The Don Callis Family, consisting of Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay (accompanied by Don Callis), emerged victorious against Chris Jericho and The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi). Callis's interference, involving a bat strike to Jericho, allowed Sammy to cover Jericho for the pinfall victory.

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) also emerged victorious in a chaotic multi-team clash against The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn), Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), and Orange Cassidy & Hook. They secured an opportunity to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles with a BTE Trigger on Penta.

Unfortunately, Rey Fenix sustained an injury during the match and was escorted to the backstage area for medical attention.

Have a read of the full results ahead of the encore presentation, airing for free on ITV4 this week, as a new chapter in AEW unfolds with the arrival of “The Rated R Superstar,” Adam Copeland.

AEW WrestleDream 2023 results

AEW Zero Hour

Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena, and Billie Starkz beat Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty), Diamante, and Mercedes Martinez.

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Josh Barnett

Luchasaurus defeated Nick Wayne.

AEW Trios Championship: The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and Billy Gunn(c) defeated TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito).

Main Card