In an emotional episode of Love Your Weekend, gardens expert Alan Titchmarsh is close to tears while talking to The Crown actor James Murray.

Gardening guru Alan Titchmarsh struggled to hold back tears while speaking with actor James Murray during an episode of his lifestyle gardening show. During the emotional interview, the star of The Crown opened up about the death of his baby daughter.

James lost eight-month-old Ella-Jayne, who suffered with a congenital heart defect, in January 2009. Congenital heart disease is referred to by the NHS as “a general term for a range of birth defects that affect the normal way the heart works”. Present from birth, the disease is one of the most common types of birth defect, affecting almost 1 in 100 babies born in the UK.

Doctors found an abnormality in Ella-Jayne’s heart when she was born prematurely. Following her birth she was kept in intensive care and had emergency operations in a bid to save her life.

Appearing on ITV show Love Your Weekend, James spoke about the charity work he and his wife, actress Sarah Paris, have been carrying out since their devastating loss. The couple have now set up a philanthropic trust - the Murray Parish Trust - raising funds for emergency paediatric medicine in the south of England.

Alan, welling up, spoke about the work the pair have done for Southampton Hospital where Ella-Jayne spent almost half of her life. He said: “You lost a child and you have raised millions, the two of you, with the Murray Parish Trust, for equipment for Southampton Hospital. And that goes on, presumably, does it?”

Presenter Alan Titchmarsh was welling up speaking with actor James Murray during an episode of Love Your Weekend | PA

James said: “That keeps going on. We lost Ella-Jayne at the beginning of 2009 and we founded the charity a few years later.”

James added that the trust has so far raised around £5 million for paediatric facilities. Explaining why, he said: “We set that charity up as lots of people do who have been through trauma, as a way of giving back and as a therapy, as displacement if you like of where to put your grief. And it just grew.”

On the Murray Parish Trust website, the couple explain how their charity work came about. It says: “It was an incredibly distressing, life changing time for us and when we finally recovered from the horror of it all we felt an overpowering need to help the people that had given us the short time we’d had with Ella-Jayne.”

Adding: “There is only one way to numb the pain of losing a child and that is to help other children. To try and make a difference to their lives and help give them the future they deserve.”

James met Sarah, currently starring in ITV comedy Piglets, on the set of BBC’s 2002 hairdressing drama Cutting It. Married in 2007, they welcomed Ella-Jayne the following year and, following her death, had a second daughter, Nell, in November 2009.