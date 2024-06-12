Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood is said to be “distraught” after her fiancé was reported missing.

The MTV star’s fiancé Gary Wayt, 39, was reported missing on June 9 and has not been seen by friends or family since then. Bryson City Police Department in North Carolina shared a missing person alert in which he is described as a bald man with brown eyes, standing at a height of 6’1” and weighing around 205 pounds.

Police have also urged Bryson City residents to keep an eye out for Wayt’s 2009 grey Nissan Rogue SUV. According to TMZ, Portwood filed the missing persons report herself - only days before the couple announced their engagement.

The reality star told police that he was last seen at their hotel on June 9. She noted that he is from Indianapolis and is not a resident of the local area.

A source told US Weekly that Portwood was “distraught”, saying: "She doesn’t know where he is. She hasn’t heard from him and he hasn’t communicated with her or his family. She reported him missing to local police on June 10. His parents haven’t heard from him either.”

Portwood had only just introduced fans to her beau on the latest episode of ‘Teen Mom: the Next Chapter’. In the episode, Wayt appeared on a Zoom call with Portwood introducing him to the rest of the cast.