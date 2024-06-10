‘Love Island’ star Shaughna Phillips with her daughter one-year-old daughter Lucia. Photo by Instagram/shaughnaphillips.

‘Love Island’ star Shaughna Phillips had to take her baby daughter Lucia to hospital to receive emergency medical attention.

The 30-year-old star, who gave birth to her daughter in April 2023, explained that the 14-month-old had injured her finger - and fears of an infection had led her to take her to the hospital. She took to her Instagram page @shaughnaphillips yesterday (Sunday June 9) to tell her fans about the circumstances which led her to seek help from doctors.

On a photo shared to her Instagram Stories, Phillips, who took part in the first ‘Love Island’ winter series in 2020, cradled her daughter in her arms. In the caption, she wrote: “A little trip up Urgent Care today.” But, she reassured her 1.4 million followers: “She's absolutely fine but hurt her finger the other day and I thought it had become infected. She was such a little angel for the nurse and got the all clear for infection (yay) Just gotta keep an eye on it and continue to bathe it in salt water.”

She continued to share that there was one small advantage to her little girl not feeling 100%, adding: “She's not fell asleep on me forever and I'm loving every second.” In a follow-up photo of Lucia's injury, Shaughna wrote: “Her lil finger hurts my heart.” She went on to speak about her desires to always protect her child: “I just want to wrap her in bubble wrap with a helmet, knee pads, elbow pads, shin pads, gum shield and goal keeper gloves - is that too much to ask?”

Phillips’ latest update about her little girl comes just a few weeks after she took her for a day out at a popular London tourist attraction - and took to her Instagram to slam the price she had paid and the experience she had.