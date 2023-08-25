Samantha Jones, portrayed by Kim Cattrall, made a long-awaited return to screens in the season finale of And Just Like That - but will she back for Season Three?

Sex and the City fans around the world were celebrating as fan-favourite character Samantha Jones made a long-awaited return to the screen in the season two finale of spin-off series And Just Like That.

The character, portrayed by Kim Cattrall, was seen in the series finale speaking on the phone with main character Carrie as she prepares to sell her iconic New York apartment. It marks the first time that Cattrall and Sarah-Jessica Parker have shared a screen since the original Sex in the City friendship group appeared in the second film of the series in 2010.

Rumours of a feud between the two actresses spread like wildfire, with Cattrall reportedly refusing to film with her former co-star for the HBO spin-off series And Just Like That and telling Pies Morgan in 2017 that she shared a "toxic friendship" with Parker. Parker, who is also an executive producer on the show, said in 2022 that a return of Samantha was unlikely as “there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared”.

Cattrall was the only actress from the original series' iconic quad to not sign up to the show, with Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon appearing as Charlotte and Miranda alongside Parker in the rebooted show. However, the feuding pair put their squabble to the side in the name of fan service. News of Cattrall's cameo set social media on fire when she was spotted filming in March 2023.

Fans have been celebrating the return of Samantha to the universe, with many feeling her loss in the Sex and the City world since the premiere of And Just Like That in 2021. Other old faces have also made a re-appearance in the series, with Carrie's former boyfriend Aidan, portrayed by John Corbett, also returning for multiple episodes in series two.

Cattrall appeared alongside her Sex And The City co-stars for six seasons and two films. (Credit: Getty Images)

What happened during Kim Cattrall's cameo in And Just Like That?

In the final episode of series two, Carrie was preparing to host a 'Last Supper' at her iconic New York apartment as she prepared to sell the property. In the opening moment of the episode, viewers saw Carrie receive a phone call from her old friend Samantha, who is now based in London.

The publicist told Carrie that she was intending to fly to the states to say goodbye to the apartment in person after being informed that Carrie was selling the apartment by their shared friends Charlotte and Miranda. However, a distraught Samantha breaks the news that her flight across the Atlantic was delayed by three hours and she won't be able to make it on time.

Carries then puts Samantha on speakerphone in her now almost-empty apartment for her to say goodbye.

Is Kim Cattrall going to be in And Just Like That season three?

It has been confirmed that the story of And Just Like That is set to continue, with the series being renewed by HBO for a third series. However, Cattrall's cameo in the last episode of season two might be the last time we see Samantha on our screens.