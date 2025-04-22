Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the second and final season of Star Wars prequel series Andor.

The epic sci-fi series is back on our screens and is promising to wrap up Cassian Andor’s storyline before converging with the events of prequel film Rogue One. Diego Luna returns as the eponymous rebel spy in the new installment of the hit Disney+ show.

Disney’s official synopsis for the new season reads: “The second season takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

“Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. “Andor” sets the clock back five years from the events of “Rogue One” to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.”

Understandably, excitement is high among the Star Wars fan base to catch a glimpse of Andor season two. Here’s when fans in the UK can tune in to the show.

Is Andor season 2 available in the UK?

You can watch the first three episodes of Andor season two from Tuesday, April 23 on Disney+. Episodes release at 2am UK time on the streaming service.

You will only be able to watch the episodes with a Disney+ subscription. Subscriptions start from £4.99 per month.

When are the next episodes of Andor out?

Season two of Andor will release weekly, three episodes at a time. The next batch of episodes will release on Tuesday, April 30.

There are 12 episodes in the season, meaning that the season will be available to binge in full from Tuesday, May 14. The full release schedule is:

Episode 1 - April 23

Episode 2 - April 23

Episode 3 - April 23

Episode 4 - April 30

Episode 5 - April 30

Episode 6 - April 30

Episode 7 - May 7

Episode 8 - May 7

Episode 9 - May 7

Episode 10 - May 14

Episode 11 - May 14

Episode 12 - May 14