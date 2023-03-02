Andrew Buchan has reportedly left his wife Amy Nuttall for his Better co-star Leila Farzad.

TV star Andrew Buchan has left his wife of 10 years after falling for his co-star on BBC’s new drama Better, according to reports.

The 44-year-old actor, who also appeared in Broadchurch, is said to have walked out on Amy Nuttall and his son prior to Christmas. Buchan is currently starring as Col McHugh alongside his new partner Leila Farzad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His decision to leave his wife and child came as a suprise to his family and friends, according to reports. The couple had been together since 2007 and married in 2012. But he is said to have fallen for Leila while on set for crime drama Better.

Here is all you need to know:

Who is Andrew Buchan?

Born in Stockport in February 1979, the 44-year-old actor is best known for his role as Mark Latimer in ITV’s hit series Broadchurch. He first appeared in the role in 2013 and played Mark in all three seasons of the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the show, his role was as the father of Danny - the young boy who’s murder kick starts the drama.

Buchan is currently starring as Col McHugh in Better on BBC, he has also played Andrew Parker Bowles - the first husband of Queen consort Camilla - in Netflix’s The Crown. He was also Matt Hancock on This England, Sky’s ficitionalised retelling of the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.

He has also taken roles on the stage during his career including in productions of Shakespeare classic’s Romeo and Juliet and Richard II.

Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall (Getty Images)

Has he left his wife?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buchan married his long-time girlfriend Amy Nuttall in 2012, the couple had been together since 2007. The couple revealed in 2015 that they were expecting their first child.

In 2023 it was reported that Buchan had “walked out” on his wife after falling for his Better co-star Leila Farzad. NationalWorld’s sister title YEP reported that he is said to have left his wife Amy and son just before Christmas and is now living with Leila.

The news of Buchan and Amy’s separation is said to have come as a shock to friends and family, but earlier social media posts may have hinted at it. In a post about working with Buchan on Better, Leila wrote: “We never worked together before. He’s a dream to work with. He’s utterly open and generous and so highly skilled at what he does. I felt very lucky to be working with him on set every day.”

Better is a 2023 crime drama starring Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan. It is set in Leeds and was filmed in and around Bradford and Leeds.

Amy elluded to trouble in paradise with a post on Valentine’s Day, writing: “I am not impressed by money, social status or job title, I’m impressed by the way someone treats other human beings.”

Leila is separated from her husband James Maizels and has a daughter of her own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Was Amy Nuttall in Emmerdale and Downton Abbey?

Buchan’s estranged wife made her name as Chloe Atkinson in ITV’s popular soap opera Emmerdale. She first joined the cast in 2000 and played the role until 2005.

Amy quit Emmerdale to pursue a singing career - and shortly before her departure from Emmerdale she released her debut album Best Days on EMI Classics. It peaked at number four in the charts and was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2006 Classic BRIT Awards. She received critical acclaim for her role as Eliza Doolittle in a production of My Fair Lady, which toured the country in 2005.

Amy returned to the small screen playing the role of Ethel Parks in Dowton Abbey on ITV between 2011 and 2012. She was a new maid who joined the cast in the second series and played the character in 15 episodes.