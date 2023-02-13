New BBC crime drama Better stars Leila Farzad, Andrew Buchan, Carolin Stoltz, and Samuel Edward-Cook

Better is a new BBC crime drama about corrupt detective Lou who starts soul-searching when her son has a near-death experience. She decides to take on a crime boss who she has worked with for the last 19 years.

The new drama is one of several new gritty series coming to BBC One following the finale of Happy Valley this month. Another new show is the biopic drama The Gold, starring Dominic Cooper and Jack Lowden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The five-part series, filmed across West Yorkshire, is set in Leeds and explores the risks that Lou takes when she is disloyal to the drug lord who has come to love like a brother.

The series features a cast well-known for their appearances on other crime drama shows. This is who stars in Better:

BBC

Who is in the cast of Better?

Leila Farzad as DI Lou Slack

Farzad plays the corrupt detective Lou Slack who, following the near death of her son, decides to change her ways and bring down the man she helped to establish as a crime lord in the Leeds underworld almost two decades ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Farzad has previously starred in drama series Landscapers and The Fear Index, as well as comedy sci-fi series Avenue 5 and HBO Max dramedy I Hate Suzie. She is due to appear in Kaos, an upcoming comedy series about Greek myths, and The Decameron, an adaptation of Boccaccio’s 14th century tales.

Leila Farzad as Lou

Andrew Buchan as Col McHugh

Col is the drug lord who made a pact with Lou Slack 19 years previously - now, following Slack’s change of heart he is at risk of losing everything he has worked so hard to build.

Buchan will be known for playing Mark Latimer in BBC detective series Broadchurch, alongside David Tennant and Olivia Colman. He also starred as the Health Secretary Matt Hancock in Covid-19 political series This England, and played Felim Bichan in Industry. His first major film role was playing John Paul Getty II in All the Money in the World.

Andrew Buchan as Col McHugh

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carolin Stoltz as Alma McHugh

Alma is Col’s partner in the series - and if he is brought down she will also face the consequences of his life of crime. Stoltz has had small roles in The Windsors, Holby City, and Victoria. She also starred as DI Anke Strom in Shetland and Julia Moss in Alex Rider, and Brigitta in Maternal.

Samuel Edward-Cook as Ceri Davies

Ceri is Lou’s partner and Owen’s dad - he is aware of the criminal connection between Lou and Col but doesn’t approve of it, even if it has served him well. Edward-Cook had a small role in Peaky Blinders, playing Danny Whizz-Bang. He has also played DC Steve Beckton in Suspicion and Sam in Pure.

Samuel Edward-Cook as Ceri Davies

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zak Ford-Williams as Owen Slack

Owen is Lou and Ceri’s son - his relationship with his parents is tested when Lou’s actions cause his home life to be disrupted. Ford-Williams only has one other screen credit to his name, having played Wolfe in crime drama Wolfe.

Zak Ford-Williams as Owen Slack

Anton Lesser as Vernon

Character details about Vernon have not yet been released. Lesser is likely best known for playing Qyburn in fantasy series Game of Thrones. He has also starred in Andor, 1899, and Endeavour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anton Lesser as Vernon

When is Better on TV?