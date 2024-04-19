Bargain Hunt: BBC show visits Lincolnshire Antique Centre made famous by Johnny Depp
Bargain Hunt viewers earlier today were treated to a visit to Lincolnshire taking the contestants to an antique centre once visited by Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.
The BBC One series was on location at Hemswell Antiques Centre, based in Hemswell Cliff and considered one of the largest of its kind in Europe. The four buildings on the site house thousands of items from 375 antique dealers and two coffee shops - with still ample room considering the Lancaster Bomber once resided there.
But the one-time part of RAF Hemswell is now owned by Robert Miller, the managing director and proprietor for 25 years, as the teams also took the time to visit auctioneer Colin Young in North Hykeham, also in Lincolnshire.
"Bargain Hunt time travels back to the 1970s,” the episode synopsis reads, “Eric Knowles meets a Lincolnshire lady, Simone Radley, who’s turned the clock back 50 years and scoured the internet and antiques fairs for hip and funky finds from the dazzling disco decade to completely refurbish her house.
"Over at Hemswell Antiques Centre, the reds and blues are hoping their items will make groovy profits when they take them up the road at North Hykeham to auctioneer Colin Young. Expert Catherine Southon is guiding the Reds, musical friends Ivor and Joe, as they’re challenged to find an item from the 1970s or 1980s, whilst the Blues, friends Luke and Ellis with expert Mark Stacey, are tasked with buying an item from the 1950s or 1960s."
The episode of “Bargain Hunt” is available now on demand through BBC iPlayer.
Can I visit Hemswell Antiques Centre?
Yes - it is open to the public from 10am until 5pm Every Day including Weekends and Bank Holidays except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Those wishing to visit will find it at Caenby Corner Estate, Hemswell Cliff, Gainsborough, DN21 5TJ
