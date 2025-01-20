Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

'Replica' Vase sells for millions after being stored in a loft for decades.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rare Chinese vase has reportedly sold for a huge £53 million after experts said it was a fake. According to Hello! the porcelain vase - which dates back to the Qing dynasty - was originally brought onto the BBC's Going for a Song in the 1970s. The antiques expert at the time dismissed it as a “very clever reproduction” and valued it at just £800.

The British couple weren't convinced by the valuation so took it home and stored it in the attic for decades. After rediscovering the vase, the owner took it to the Bainbridges Auction House and manager David Reay took a look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said: "They told me it had been valued at just £800 two months earlier. They also mentioned that it had been appraised on ‘Going for a Song’ about 40 years ago, where it was deemed a reproduction."

Experts confirmed it was crafted around 1740 for the fifth emperor of the Qing dynasty, Qianlong. It was valued around one million but sold for a staggering £43 million plus commission and VAT it makes the total just over £53 million. The owner of the vase reportedly had to step outside of the auction room to process the sale.

The Antiques Roadshow is presented by Fiona Bruce and available to watch on BBC One Sundays from 7pm.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now