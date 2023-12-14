The final season of Archer comes to Netflix in the UK this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

FX animated spy comedy Archer returns to the UK this week via Netflix for season 14, with most of the main cast returning. The series sees our heroic spies finding their own way with Lana at the helm.

Lana, the new head of spy group ISIS (no relation), aims to make money while also making the world a better place, with the series set to return to the genre of spy spoof.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the final season premiered in the US four months ago, UK viewers are still eagerly awaiting the latest episodes. This is everything you need to know about Archer season 14, and how to watch it in the UK:

Archer season 14 is released in two parts on Netflix

Is there a trailer for Archer season 14?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of Archer season 14?

H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer

Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane

Judy Greer as Cheryl

Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis

Amber Nash as Pam Poovey

Lucky Yates as Dr. Algernop Krieger

Adam Reed as Ray Gillette

Natalie Dew as Zara Khan

Is Jessica Walter in Archer season 14?

Sadly, Jessica Walter, who played Archer’s mother Malory died in 2021, after recording her lines for the 12th season of the show. Therefore, she doesn’t feature in season 13 or 14.

In the series, Malory is written out of the show at the end of season 12 - it is explained that she retired as head of ISIS and moved to an unknown beach with her husband Ron Cadillac, who was voiced by Walter’s real-life husband, who passed away in 2019.

Archer season 14 returns to its roots as a spy spoof

Is Archer season 14 the final series?

Yes, it was confirmed in August that this would be the final season of the show which premiered more than a decade ago. The series is already out in the US, with only the final three episodes still to come.

Why isn’t Archer season 9 on Netflix?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Season nine of Archer, known as Danger Island, was removed from Netflix in the UK in August this year. This is because Netflix doesn’t have the rights to every series of the show, however, seasons 1-8 and 10-13 are available on the platform.

Unfortunately the only way to watch season nine of Archer in the UK is to pay for the series - it is available to buy for £14.99 from Amazon and Apple TV+ in HD. There are no options to rent the series.

When is the release date of Archer season 14?