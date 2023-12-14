Meg Ryan’s first film in eight years is high concept romcom What Happens Later, with David Duchovny

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In What Happens Later, Meg Ryan and David Duchovny star as two ex-lovers who bump into each other for the first time in years at an airport, only to be stuck together overnight when a snowstorm grounds them.

The pair spend the night together reminiscing about their past and what happened to each of them following their breakup, but will this chance meeting rekindle their long extinguished romance?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan directed and co-wrote the film, her second directing credit to date, following her directorial debut film, war drama Ithaca, in 2015. What Happens Later features a stripped back cast of three, including a mystery voice star.

What Happens Later stars Meg Ryan and David Duchovny

Is there a trailer for What Happens Later?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of What Happens Later?

Meg Ryan, known for starring in classic romcoms When Harry Met Sally, You've Got Mail, and Sleepless in Seattle returns to the screen after an eight year break to play Willa in this holiday romance.

David Duchovny, famous for playing Fox Mulder in The X Files, and Hank Moody in Californiacation, stars alongside Meg Ryan as Bill, Willa’s former lover.

A third star completes the minimalist cast list for this film, but their identity has so far been kept a secret. The actor, billed under the fake name Hal Liggett, plays the airport voice in the film, and is suspected to be a big name, though Tom Hanks, a long-time Meg Ryan collaborator, has been ruled out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other theories as to Liggett’s true identity include Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, and Meg Ryan’s son, Jack Quaid.

Meg Ryan directed, co-wrote, and stars in What Happens Later

Where was What Happens Later filmed?

Shots of the snowed-in airport were filmed at Northwest Arkansas National Airport, the second largest airport in Arkansas.

For the interior scenes, filming took place at Crystal Bridges Museum, also in Arkansas. The museum is a large modernist style building that is surrounded by the Ozark forest. You can visit the museum and the permanent galleries for free.

When is the release date of What Happens Later?

What Happens Later will be released in UK cinemas on Friday December 15. It was released in the US in early November, following a postponement to avoid clashing with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement