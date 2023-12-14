The Control trailer was released days after Kevin Spacey was cleared of sexual assault this year

Kevin Spacey returns to the silver screen for the first time since being cleared of sexual assault in July with new film Control, in which he lends his voice, playing a remote carjacker set on punishing the Home Secretary for having an affair the Prime Minister.

The British indie film follows the fictional Home Secretary on her journey back from work in a self-driving car which is suddenly remotely hijacked by Spacey’s character, known only as The Voice.

The Voice punishes the minister for having an affair with the leader of the country by taking her on a rampage across London. But the film has proved controversial due to Spacey’s involvement as the star had faced allegations of sexual assault in court earlier this year.

Control is Kevin Spacey's first film since being cleared of sexual assault earlier this year

When was Kevin Spacey cleared of sexual assault?

Allegations of sexual misconduct first came to light in 2017, though he wasn’t charged with any crimes until 2022. He denied all the charges, although by this time he had been removed from his lead role in the hit Netflix political thriller series House of Cards, and essentially lost his career, appearing in just one film, The Man Who Drew God, since the allegations were made public.

He starred in the 2018 drama Billionaire Boys Club, but this had been filmed before the allegations were made.

In late July 2023 Spacey was found not guilty by a UK court of nine charges of nine sexual offences against four men. Six days after being cleared of the charges, the first trailer for Control, from Cupsogue Pictures, was released on YouTube.

Is there a trailer for Control?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who else is in the cast of Control?

Kevin Spacey as The Voice

Lauren Metcalfe as Home Secretary Stella Simmons

Mark Hampton as Prime Minister David Addams

Natasha Kemballa as Sarah Addams

Eire Farrell as Evie Addams

Aaron Liburd as Lewis

Joshua Frater-Loughlin as Daniel

Actor Kevin Spacey was cleared of sexual assault by a UK court in July 2023

When is the release date of Control?

Control was set for a UK premiere at the Prince Charles Cinema in London in October, but the event was cancelled when cinema staff learned that Spacey featured in the film and that it was the actor's first film since his court case. The film instead premiered in at Bethnal Green's Genesis Cinema in November. Control will open to a wider cinematic release in the UK on Friday December 15.

Does Kevin Spacey have more upcoming roles?

Yes, it looks as though Spacey is hoping for a career resurgence, as the actor will star in Peter Five Eight, a comedy drama due out in 2024. Spacey will play the titular Peter in the film about a glamorous real estate agent who is revealed to be an unhinged alcoholic.