Beverly Hills Cop 4: new trailer premiere and title as Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley in Netflix sequel
Eddie Murphy returns as detective Axel Foley in Netflix action comedy sequel Beverly Hills Cop 4, 30 years after the previous film in the franchise was released. Murphy will be joined by former co-stars Judge Reinhold and John Ashton, as well as Batman star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was just three years old when the first film came out.
The new film will be released by streaming giant Netflix, and is likely to be a huge hit for the platform which now gains 55% of its streams from original films and TV shows. Today Netflix has released a slew of new information about the film, as well as an official first look poster.
Is there a trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4?
Yes, the first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4 has now been released - watch it right here:
What is the new title for Beverly Hills Cop 4?
The new title for the third sequel has been confirmed - it’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. This suggests the film will keep the focus on Murphy's detective who made the first three movies such a success.
The use of a subtitle for the fourth film is a little unexpected, as the first two sequels were simply called Beverly Hills Cop II and III.
What is Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F about?
The new film sees Foley pulled back into the luxurious environment of Beverly Hills where he is tasked with investigating the death of a long-time confidant.
Additionally, the film introduces Foley’s daughter, Jane, and his new partner, Detective Bobby Abbott. Foley’s old colleagues from the original films, Billy Rosewood and John Taggart will also return as they work together to uncover a conspiracy.
Who is in the cast of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?
- Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley
- Judge Reinhold as Billy Rosewood
- Kevin Bacon as Captain Grant
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Det. Bobby Abbott
- Bronson Pinchot as Serge
- Paul Reiser as Jeffrey Friedman
- John Ashton as John Taggart
- Patricia Belcher as Judge Angelic
- Taylour Paige as Jane
- James Preston Rogers as Kurtz
- Sarah Abrell as Maureen
When is the release date of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?
A specific release date for the long-awaited sequel has not yet been confirmed, but we do know that the film is expected to be released in the summer of 2024, so expect a wait of at least six months.
When the film is out, it is likely to have a limited cinematic release before streaming exclusively on Netflix.
Where can you watch the Beverly Hills Cop 1-3?
The first Beverly Hills Cop film is currently available to stream on Netflix, though the two sequels are not. You can stream the whole trilogy on Paramount+, Sky, and NOW, and rent or buy each film from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, and more.
