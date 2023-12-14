Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Murphy returns as detective Axel Foley in Netflix action comedy sequel Beverly Hills Cop 4, 30 years after the previous film in the franchise was released. Murphy will be joined by former co-stars Judge Reinhold and John Ashton, as well as Batman star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was just three years old when the first film came out.

The new film will be released by streaming giant Netflix, and is likely to be a huge hit for the platform which now gains 55% of its streams from original films and TV shows. Today Netflix has released a slew of new information about the film, as well as an official first look poster.

Netflix has released a new trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is there a trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, the first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4 has now been released - watch it right here:

What is the new title for Beverly Hills Cop 4?

The new title for the third sequel has been confirmed - it’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. This suggests the film will keep the focus on Murphy's detective who made the first three movies such a success.

The use of a subtitle for the fourth film is a little unexpected, as the first two sequels were simply called Beverly Hills Cop II and III.

What is Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F about?

The new film sees Foley pulled back into the luxurious environment of Beverly Hills where he is tasked with investigating the death of a long-time confidant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, the film introduces Foley’s daughter, Jane, and his new partner, Detective Bobby Abbott. Foley’s old colleagues from the original films, Billy Rosewood and John Taggart will also return as they work together to uncover a conspiracy.

Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley in first look image for Netflix action comedy Beverly Hills Cop 4

Who is in the cast of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley

Judge Reinhold as Billy Rosewood

Kevin Bacon as Captain Grant

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Det. Bobby Abbott

Bronson Pinchot as Serge

Paul Reiser as Jeffrey Friedman

John Ashton as John Taggart

Patricia Belcher as Judge Angelic

Taylour Paige as Jane

James Preston Rogers as Kurtz

Sarah Abrell as Maureen

When is the release date of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?

A specific release date for the long-awaited sequel has not yet been confirmed, but we do know that the film is expected to be released in the summer of 2024, so expect a wait of at least six months.

When the film is out, it is likely to have a limited cinematic release before streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Where can you watch the Beverly Hills Cop 1-3?