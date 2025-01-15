Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Korean romantic comedy Queen of Tears has earned the title of the most searched Korean drama of 2024.

According to a study by QR Code Generator, the series claims the top spot with 2,060,000 average monthly searches. The drama aired between March and April 2024 and was highly praised, with an IMDb score of 8.2 out of 10.

Airing from March to April 2024, Queen of Tears follows the story of Baek Hyun-woo (played by Kim Soo-hyun), a legal director at the prestigious Queens Group, and his wife, Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won), an heiress known as the "Arrogant Queen" of Queens Department Store.

The show explores their marital struggles, shaped by their contrasting backgrounds - Hyun-woo as a farmer’s son and Hae-in as a chaebol (owners of a large business conglomerate) heiress. The narrative centres on themes of love, societal expectations, and personal growth as the couple fights to keep their relationship intact.

Queen of Tears actress Kim Ji-Won | WireImage

The main cast includes:

Kim Soo-hyun as Baek Hyun-woo: Renowned for his roles in "My Love from the Star" and "It's Okay to Not Be Okay.”

Kim Ji-won as Hong Hae-in: Known for "Fight for My Way" and "Descendants of the Sun," Kim portrays Hae-in, a chaebol heiress.

Park Sung-hoon as Yoon Eun-seong: Recognised for "Psychopath Diary.

Kwak Dong-yeon as Hong Soo-cheol: Seen in "Vincenzo," Kwak portrays Hae-in's younger brother.

Lee Joo-bin as Jang Se-na: Featured in "Money Heist: Korea.



While Queen of Tears has concluded its initial run, there has been no official announcement about a second season.

Queen of Tears is still streaming on Netflix.