Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has officially been crowned the worst opening box office for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film since the franchise began with the first “Iron Man” in 2010 and has led to more discussion about “franchise fatigue” and the rise of “post-franchise cinema.” But as “The Marvels” arrives on Disney+ today, so does “Assembled: The Making of The Marvels.”

"Assembled" is an extensive documentary series delving into the behind-the-scenes aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), offering an insider's view of the shows and movies. It follows the journeys of filmmakers, cast, crew, and Marvel heroes, providing an in-depth exploration of their creative processes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each episode takes viewers backstage, showcasing the collaborative efforts of the cast and creative team responsible for bringing these cinematic marvels to life through a blend of immersive footage and candid interviews, Disney has previously unveiled episodes of "Assembled" covering all the films and shows within the fourth and fifth phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, coinciding with the launch of Disney+.

Disney+’s synopsis of this episode of “Assembled” reads: “In this special, we take an intergalactic trip with the cast and crew of The Marvels as they tell their experiences making this weird and wonderful film. Step into all the departments of production and discover how they created complex fight scenes, countless alien life forms, and some of the most elaborate sets ever. From dance parties to kitten days, the cast and crew had an unforgettable time making the movie.”

So unfortunately, we don’t think there will be much discussion about how it tanked at the box office and led to a domino effect leaving Disney to scramble how to salvage what was once a financial juggernaut for the “House of Mouse.”

When is “Assembled: The Making of The Marvels” out on Disney+ in the UK?

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of The Marvels” is out now on Disney+ (subscription required)

When is “The Marvels” streaming on Disney+ in the UK?