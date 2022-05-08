The Bafta TV awards celebrate the best of British and international television over the last 12 months

The last 12 months have seen some fantastic TV shows air in the UK and internationally across a range of platforms and in a variety of genres.

The Bafta TV awards recognises excellence in the field of TV, covering scripted and unscripted programmes including drama and comedy series, current affairs programmes, documentaries, sport and more.

This year the Bafta TV awards turns 67, and for decades they were presented at the same time as the Bafta Film awards in a joint ceremony, but since 1998 the events have been split.

There are 27 award categories this year

At the Bafta Film awards this March, sci-fi epic Dune won the most awards with five, but neo-western The Power of the Dog secured two of the most prestigious awards, winning for best film and best director.

George Ezra will perform on the red carpet for the Bafta TV awards as the great and good from the TV world arrive for the ceremony.

When are the Bafta TV awards on?

The Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards ceremony take place on Sunday 8 May.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC One from 6pm and will also be available live on BBC iPlayer.

You can watch the ceremony on catch-up on iPlayer shortly after the original broadcast has finished.

Who are the nominees?

This year’s nominees list is star studded, featuring the likes of Kate Winslet, Olly Alexander, Stephen Graham, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse.

Some of the shows in the running for the coveted Bafta include prison drama Time, Aids crisis miniseries It’s a Sin, reality show Gogglebox, comedy show The Ranganation, and dance competition show Strictly Come Dancing.

visit here for a full list of the nominees.

For 26 of these categories, the winner is chosen by a jury of nine academy members for each award.

Lydia West was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Jill in It’s a Sin

The jury members are chosen by the Academy’s Television Committee.

However, for one award - Must-See TV Moment - which is sponsored by Virgin Media, the winner is voted for by the public.

This award celebrates short TV clips from the last year that generated discussion, spawned memes and made those who didn’t see them go back and watch them online.

Nominees for this category include Ant and Dec taking the mick out of prime minister Boris Johnson on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me out of Here!, the Red Light, Green Light scene in Netflix smash hit Squid Game and Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s dance to Symphony on Strictly Come Dancing.

Other contenders for Must See Moment are Bimini Bon Boulash’s UK Hun performance in Ru Paul’s Drag Drace UK, Colin’s Aids diagnosis in It’s a Sin, and Adele being surprised by her former schoolteacher in An Audience with Adele.

Who will host the Bafta TV awards?

Radio presenter Vick Hope and TV presenter Zeze Millz will host this year’s awards.

Hope is known for her work on Capital Breakfast as well as for presenting Crufts on Channel 4.

Millz is famous for presenting The Zeze Millz Show and for being a social media influencer.

Billy Connolly will receive a Bafta Fellowship (Getty Images)

What is the Bafta Fellowship?

The Bafta Fellowship is the most prestigious accolade to be presented by Bafta and recognises a winner’s contribution to film, television or games in their career.

Sir Billy Connolly will receive the Bafta Fellowship this year - he has previously received three Bafta awards.

Connolly is best known for his stand-up comedy and scores of TV shows including Billy Connolly and World Tour of Scotland.