The Bafta TV Awards are set to take place this weekend, with some of the biggest stars of the small screen descending on London.

The star-studded ceremony will take place in London this weekend, with stars of hit series such as Baby Reindeer, Rivals, The Traitors and Slow Horse set to hit the red carpet. The famous statuettes are ready to be claimed by the biggest and best stars and shows of 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bafta TV Awards 2025.

When is the Bafta TV Awards 2025?

The Bafta TV Awards will take place on Sunday, May 11.

Who is presenting the Bafta TV Awards 2025?

Actor and presenter Alan Cumming will be hosting the 2025 ceremony, live from Royal Festival Hall in London. Speaking about the ceremony, Alan told Wales Online: "It's like going to a massive showbiz wedding. That's the thing about getting older – these events become reunions."

How to watch the Bafta TV Awards 2025

The BAFTA TV Awards will be aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Sunday, May 11.

The ceremony will not be live, with around a two-hour delay between the ceremony taking place and it being televised. This is traditional for the Baftas, which always delays its ceremony. Red carpet coverage will be available to watch live from 3pm on the BAFTA YouTube channel.

Who is nominated at the Bafta TV Awards 2025?

Some of the biggest shows and series of 2024 picked up multiple nominations for this year’s Baftas. Netflix psychological comedy-drama Baby Reindeer and ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office lead the pack with four nominations each.

They are followed by Mr Loverman, Rivals, Say Nothing, Slow Horses and The Traitors, all of which earned three nominations each. The full list of nominees is available here.