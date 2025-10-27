The Baller League is returning to UK pitches - and promises to take football to the next level.

After a hit debut season, the Baller League is back for its second edition, kicking off in London tonight (Monday, October 27).

Last year, YouTuber Sharky’s SDS FC lifted the inaugural trophy after a dramatic 4–3 win over Maya Jama and Alisha Lehmann’s MVPs United in the final.

This time around, every team from the first season returns, joined by two high-profile newcomers in Chloe Kelly’s Clutch FC and Idris Elba’s Rukkas FC.

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of season two, Baller League CEO Felix Starck said: “Most people liked it that are in our audience group, maybe the 55-year-olds didn't like it so much, but the kids like it so what do we care about the 55-year-olds? We're trying to democratise football and make it accessible.

“I talked to 100 fans at the final and 70 or 80 per cent of them were at their first live football game - that just shows where we are in modern-day 11-a-side football. It's not accessible to the normal fans.

“We are trying to bring football back to where it was, which was three kids on the street playing two against one - or five against five. Let's just play football and be connected to the base again.

“This is culture and sport, not a product.”

Here is everything you need to know about season two of Baller League, including how to watch it on TV and who is taking part.

How to watch the Baller League

Season two of the Baller League will be broadcast on Sky Sports, with the TV giant holding broadcasting rights. Sky Sports will air games on Sky Sports Plus and via the Sky Go app, continuing their partnership from last season.

Every match will also be streamed live for free on the official Baller League YouTube channel.

The competition runs for 10 weeks, featuring fast-paced action, celebrity managers, and a mix of pro and semi-pro talent.

Baller League season two teams

26ers

Manager: John Terry

Squad: J’ardell Stirling, Bilal Sayoud, Ebenezer Addo-Kufuor, Emmanuel Robe, Kojo Apenteng, Connor Wood, David Oupoh, Serine Sanneh, Nabeel Ghannam, Pharrell Mensah, Sam Meisel, Eligijus Dapkus

Deportrio

Manager: Micah Richards

Squad: Richard Afrane-Kesey, Francis Gerard Mampolo, Adam Dawson, Josh Harrop, Marvin Sordell, Kevin Gonzalez, Daniel Atherton, Jack McConnell, Zach Fagan, Alex Dyer, Henri Lansbury, Joleon Lescott

M7 FC

Manager: Miniminter

Squad: Sam Fitzgerald, Zaid Al Hussaini, Zion Nditi, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Femi Akinwande, Mohammed Mahyoub, Jordon Thompson, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Bayli Spencer-Adams, Joshua Abbott

MVPs United

Managers: Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama

Squad: Josh Rusoke, Jake Chambers Shaw, James Caton, Tommy Scott, Lorenzo Kevin Spinelli, Daniel Wood, Tyrone Marsh, Vani Da Silva, Nathan Okome, Robbie Burton

NDS FC

Manager: Niko Omilana

Squad: Amine Sassi, Ciaran Clark, Amin Belaid, Isaac Modi, Dominic Vose, Aaron Steavens, Jordan Antonio Brown, Kamel Sassi, Ruben Junior, Amadou Kassarate

N5 FC

Managers: Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires and EV2

Squad: Martyn Waghorn, Jack Young, Declan McCarthy, Angus MacDonald, George Nikaj, Jean-Baptiste Fisher, Hani Berchiche, Callum Charlton, Chris Arthur, Ross Derham, Nathan Holland, Nile Ranger

Rukkas FC

Manager: Idris Elba

Squad: Mussa Bham, Casey Shann, Ergys Pepaj, Jezreel Davies, Taufee Skandari, Toby Aromolaran, Dara Dada, Seth Locke, Luqman Kassim, Bruno Andrade, Michael Hector, Brandon Barker

SDS FC

Manager: Sharky

Squad: Mauro Vilhete, Camilo Restrepo, Hafed Al Droubi, David Marques Castanho, Alfie Matthews, Michael Folivi, Calvin Dickson, Finlay Chadwick, Youssef Chentouf, Nya Kirby, Tarik Gidaree

Clutch FC

Manager: Chloe Kelly

Squad: Albie Sheehan, Evans Kouassi, Addison Garnett, Michael Hill, Destiny Ojo, Eddie Allsopp, David Solademi, Keir Dickson, Dillon Barnes, Erick Kenko, Jordan Lazenbury, Ethan Oke

VZN FC

Manager: TBJZL

Squad: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, Scott Kashket, Kurtis Cumberbatch, Ola Ogunwamide, Hamza Semakula, Michael Onovwigun, Luka Marusic, Daniel Bowry, Eric De Melo, Joshua Parker, Melvin Minter

Wembley Rangers

Managers: Ian Wright and Alan Shearer

Squad: Cheikh Thiam, George Isaac, Domingos Pires, Jack Connors, Callam Gardner, Danny Bassett, Ben Long, Charles Yiadom Kunado, Sandro Camara, Dominic Morgan-Griffiths, Ismat Sumbal, Alfie Mansell

Yanited

Manager: Angry Ginge

Squad: Bryan Ly, John Bostock, Calum Butcher, PK Humble, Remy Clerima, Jesse Waller-Lassen, Max Pitman, Harry Cain, Kadell Daniel, Medy Elito, Ahoora Heydari, Abdulahi Abdulazeez